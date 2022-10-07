ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Lima News

Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home

BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
BROOKLYN, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Elephants Enjoy Giant Pumpkins

As part of its seasonal animal enrichment, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently let its elephants enjoy an extra big treat!. More festive fun happens all month long, and especially at the zoo’s Trick or Treat Fest presented by Citizens, which takes place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the rest of October. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit futureforwildlife.org/trickortreatfest.
CLEVELAND, OH
wildcatvoice.org

The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season

The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

