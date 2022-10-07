Read full article on original website
Related
“Everybody Dance” film created by Brunswick native is now available to viewers
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When Dan Watt graduated from Brunswick High School in 1980, he followed his heart. But even those big dreams didn’t foretell his success in the entertainment world, which culminated Oct. 7 with the official release of the film, “Everybody Dance,” which he produced and directed.
Parma Heights’ Cassidy Theatre presents ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ Oct. 14-23
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Exactly a decade after Marc C. Howard last directed “The Drowsy Chaperone” for the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, the California native and Parma resident is excited about returning to the Tony Award-winning musical. The local theater veteran is helming the Parma Heights’ Cassidy Theatre’s...
Watch: Molly Kearney, Marcello Hernandez, both with Cleveland ties, shine on latest ‘Saturday Night Live’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Blink and you probably missed Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez’s debuts last week on “Saturday Night Live.” But the new cast members with Cleveland connections each got a chance to shine in the show’s second episode of the season. Both, along with fellow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Animal Protective League Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Holy SpongeBob, what a finish for Oscar Gonzalez and the Guardians as Cleveland Rocks! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The bottom of the 15th inning began with the fans at Progressive Field singing along with the SpongeBob Square Pants theme song as Oscar Gonzalez walked to home plate. Altogether now Cleveland fans, sing it: SpongeBob Square Pants ... SpongeBob Square Pants.
Lima News
Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home
BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
Twins scouted at Twinsburg 'Twins Day' festival walk for Gucci at Milan Fashion Week
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Statistics show that the odds of having an identical twin are about 3 in every 1,000—a rare occurrence. Something even more rare, multiple sets of twins taking on high fashion in Italy. For the 2022 Milan Fashion Week, high-fashion brand Gucci, did just that, bringing...
RELATED PEOPLE
northeastohioparent.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Elephants Enjoy Giant Pumpkins
As part of its seasonal animal enrichment, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently let its elephants enjoy an extra big treat!. More festive fun happens all month long, and especially at the zoo’s Trick or Treat Fest presented by Citizens, which takes place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the rest of October. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit futureforwildlife.org/trickortreatfest.
wildcatvoice.org
The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season
The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
Bendix will show off its new headquarters in Avon on Oct. 17
AVON, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showing its new headquarters in Avon on Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building for invitees who attend the celebration. Bendix has been a business in Lorain County for decades and has been manufacturing...
Cleveland Scene
Photos From First Fridays at Filter
The First Fridays party went down at Filter Restaurant in the Warehouse District. Here's what we saw.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Package delivery turns into car theft case at at Westwood Country Club
What started as a package delivery, police say turned into a crime yesterday at the Westwood Country Club in Rocky River.
spectrumnews1.com
Cuyahoga Co. Animal Shelter looks to find lots of forever homes during 'Adoptober'
CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is taking part in "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month" by reducing their adoption fees to $30-$50 as part of a month-long promotion called “Adoptober.”. Mindy Naticchioni, the Shelter Administrator, said the purpose of the promotion is to help dogs find a home.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island’s Village Pump restaurant, Vermilion shopping plaza up for sale
KELLEYS ISLAND and VERMILION – Have you ever wanted to own a historic Kelleys Island restaurant or a shopping plaza? If you have a couple million dollars, this could be your opportunity. The Village Pump. The iconic Village Pump Restaurant and Bar on Kelleys Island is up for sale...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stinky the Fox from Medina sanctuary is finalist for America's Favorite Pet
America's favorite pet might be a fox in Ohio named Stinky. The animal is being cared for at Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina.
NE Ohio breweries win 4 medals at Great American Beer Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eight Ohio breweries won 10 medals at the annual Great American Beer Festival competition, with a pair of Greater Cleveland breweries winning twice each – Platform Beer Co. and Fat Head’s Brewery. Winning at GABF – a prestigious annual competition that caps a three-day...
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local Chain
The other day, I didn't have lunch until 3 PM. By 2 PM, my stomach had already been growling and demanding to be fed ASAP, so I was in need of a big meal. To satisfy my need for a big meal, I hit up the North Olmsted location of Lee's Seafood Boil, a local chain that, of course, offers seafood boils.
WKYC
Meet Mentor's Mullet Champs: Rich Baron and his barber Brandon Mercer are finalists in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships
CLEVELAND — It’s a courageous hairstyle known by many names:. The Mississippi Mudflap. The Kentucky Waterfall. The Canadian Passport. The Beaver Paddle. The Achy-Breaky-Big-Mistakey. The Tennessee Tophat. But it’s best known by its technical name: The Mullet. A hairstyle in which the hair is cut shorter at the...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0