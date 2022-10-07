Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska
Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
KETV.com
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
'Wounded Knee & Impact of Northwest Nebraska' to be held at Knight Museum
Alliance – Speaker Broc Anderson will present a program, Wounded Knee & Impact of Northwest Nebraska on Thursday, October 13 at 5:30PM/MST at Knight Museum & Sandhills Center. For more information, please contact Jodi Ringbauer at 308-762-2384.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lehsoracle.com
First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening
WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
tsln.com
Up in Smoke: Fire destroys Nebraska 4-H camp facilities
The crown jewel of the Nebraska 4-H camp program is gone. When the Bovee Fire started at the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey, in west central Nebraska on Oct. 2, the camp buildings burned to the ground. Ten cabins, Eppley Lodge and the Scott Lookout Tower have been destroyed, with...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice logs multiple winners in Nebraska Main Street Excellence Program
BEATRICE – Main Street Beatrice, along with a Nebraska Main Street Network representative held special events Friday to recognize several local winners this past summer in the Nebraska Main Street 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards competition. Vintage Venue at 620 Court Street was named a Best Adaptive Reuse Project winner....
klkntv.com
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
RELATED PEOPLE
Embrace the views at state park trails including Chadron, Fort Rob, Wildcat Hills
Some of the best views in the state can be found along a trail at Nebraska’s state parks. Whether you’re exploring a shady pine forest or trekking to a scenic overlook, these trails are worth seeking out for the adventure – and beauty – they hold.
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
KSNB Local4
Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wienermobile, NutMobile pay Omaha a visit
3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson caught wind that the two iconic vehicles were in town and had to check them out. He takes us inside and learns what life is like on the road in the two vehicles.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’
CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week
1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
KSNB Local4
Wreath’s Across America holds Third Annual Car Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wreath’s Across America held it’s third annual car and bike show, hosted at the United Veterans Club. Participants came from all across the region to show off bikes, classics and new cars. Attendees also were able to enjoy food from a local vendor, while learning about the cars and the history behind them.
News Channel Nebraska
Keith Urban fan brings guitar, memories home to Nebraska
PERU – Stephanie Holmes has been attending Keith Urban concerts since 2014, with her close friend Pam, or her husband. Pam attended the first concert with her eight years ago and they devised a plan to get on stage. Stephanie reviewed Keith Urban’s “Without You” concert schedule back in...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0