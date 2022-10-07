Read full article on original website
4 car burglaries reported in single day in Smith County, officials say to take precautions
SMITH COUNTY — People in one Smith County neighborhood say car burglars are keeping them awake at night. According to our news partner KETK, the rash of burglaries happened on Oct. 4. People in the Flint neighborhood near County Road 148 FM 2493 say they are frustrated with the recent crimes, urging others to make sure your vehicles are properly locked at night. Sergeant Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s office says the four burglaries were within a 1/4-mile radius early that Tuesday morning all in the same neighborhood. Because of this, investigators said they believe the burglars could potentially live in the area. He says the suspects have been going up to cars just to see if they are locked to see which ones are unlocked making for easy pickings.
East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
KILGORE – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. According to our news partner KETK, authorities said that they received a complaint on Oct. 1 from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen. During their investigation, officials said they obtained a video of a Toyota Tacoma in the area where the equipment was stolen from without a trailer attached. Then they said, the truck left the area with a trailer and equipment in tow. They added that they believe the truck and trailer used were also stolen. The owner of the equipment then contacted the authorities again when he found his mower for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
