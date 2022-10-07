KILGORE – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. According to our news partner KETK, authorities said that they received a complaint on Oct. 1 from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen. During their investigation, officials said they obtained a video of a Toyota Tacoma in the area where the equipment was stolen from without a trailer attached. Then they said, the truck left the area with a trailer and equipment in tow. They added that they believe the truck and trailer used were also stolen. The owner of the equipment then contacted the authorities again when he found his mower for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

KILGORE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO