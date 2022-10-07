Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO