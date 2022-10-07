Read full article on original website
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India's ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that's ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Motley Fool
2 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Rivian is going after a lucrative truck and SUV market with a compelling product. Proterra has entered an industrial market with few competitors. These aren't the biggest companies in the space, but they have a lot of potential for investors.
Motley Fool
Why Ford Stock Tumbled 26.5% in September
Ford said supply chain snarls kept it from shipping tens of thousands of nearly completed vehicles in the third quarter. The company has sharply increased its raw material cost estimates for the year. Some analysts don't think auto manufacturers will maintain pricing power.
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...
gmauthority.com
Indi EV And Foxconn Sign Agreement To Build Indi One Electric Vehicle In Lordstown, Ohio
Foxconn, the Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer that recently closed a deal with Lordstown Motors to acquire the former GM Lordstown plant in Ohio, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indi EV that will allow Foxconn Ohio to manufacture the first Indi One prototype vehicles. Founded in Los Angeles...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Ford Has Good EV News for Investors (but Tesla Is Laughing)
Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. Tesla in February recalled 817,000 vehicles because a seatbelt warning might not work properly, and on Sept. 19, Tesla recalled 1.1 million EVs because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either.
Top Speed
Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar
The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
Motley Fool
Have $2,000? 2 Trusty Stocks to Buy Now
Investors should continue to diversify their portfolios in the current market. While the share prices of many stocks may be volatile, it's important to look at the underlying businesses. These two healthcare stocks may not be high-growth investments, but they can offer stable portfolio returns over time.
US News and World Report
GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand
(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Motley Fool
4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years
Because of that, it will require more infrastructure, like pipelines, to provide it with additional fuel. This outlook suggests that large pipeline companies should have the fuel to continue paying attractive dividends.
electrek.co
Tesla confirms Gigafactory Berlin has ramped up to 2,000 cars a week
Tesla confirmed today that Gigafactory Berlin has been able to ramp up production to 2,000 electric cars a week for the first time. If this new production rate is maintainable, it is a giant achievement for the automaker. Every automaker in the world is currently navigating an extremely difficult supply...
Rivian announces major recall of vehicles
The electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has announced a massive recall of 13,000 of its vehicles due to a safety problem.
electrek.co
Ram promises electric pickup lineup that will challenge Ford and Rivian in range and beyond
Ram Trucks is quickly falling behind as automakers like Ford and Rivian are already scaling production of their highly anticipated electric pickup trucks. Despite this, Ram Trucks CEO believes the company's electric pickup has what it takes to overthrow the competition. Ram Trucks is one of the many automakers...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today
Investors saw good news in the skies over China.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Meta Platforms Stock Hit a New 52-Week Low Today
The team building Meta Platforms' metaverse reportedly isn't using it because it has issues. One million Facebook accounts are reportedly compromised, with the company working with users to protect their information.
Motley Fool
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Even if investors are in for another bear market, that doesn't mean it's time to head for the hills. If you have the cash to invest, now could be the right time to put it to work in the stock market. These two growth stocks still have robust and exciting...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income.
