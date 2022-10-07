ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

2 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Rivian is going after a lucrative truck and SUV market with a compelling product. Proterra has entered an industrial market with few competitors. These aren't the biggest companies in the space, but they have a lot of potential for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Tumbled 26.5% in September

Ford said supply chain snarls kept it from shipping tens of thousands of nearly completed vehicles in the third quarter. The company has sharply increased its raw material cost estimates for the year. Some analysts don't think auto manufacturers will maintain pricing power. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
MARKETS
The Independent

Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...
CARS
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Good EV News for Investors (but Tesla Is Laughing)

Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. Tesla in February recalled 817,000 vehicles because a seatbelt warning might not work properly, and on Sept. 19, Tesla recalled 1.1 million EVs because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either.
ECONOMY
Top Speed

Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar

The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
CARS
Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Trusty Stocks to Buy Now

Investors should continue to diversify their portfolios in the current market. While the share prices of many stocks may be volatile, it's important to look at the underlying businesses. These two healthcare stocks may not be high-growth investments, but they can offer stable portfolio returns over time. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand

(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
Motley Fool

4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

Because of that, it will require more infrastructure, like pipelines, to provide it with additional fuel. This outlook suggests that large pipeline companies should have the fuel to continue paying attractive dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
electrek.co

Tesla confirms Gigafactory Berlin has ramped up to 2,000 cars a week

Tesla confirmed today that Gigafactory Berlin has been able to ramp up production to 2,000 electric cars a week for the first time. If this new production rate is maintainable, it is a giant achievement for the automaker. Every automaker in the world is currently navigating an extremely difficult supply...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Meta Platforms Stock Hit a New 52-Week Low Today

The team building Meta Platforms' metaverse reportedly isn't using it because it has issues. One million Facebook accounts are reportedly compromised, with the company working with users to protect their information. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Even if investors are in for another bear market, that doesn't mean it's time to head for the hills. If you have the cash to invest, now could be the right time to put it to work in the stock market. These two growth stocks still have robust and exciting...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS

