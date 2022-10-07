ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Madilynn Baker reigns as CHS homecoming queen

Carrollton senior Madilynn Baker was crowned 2022 fall homecoming queen during a ceremony prior to the Carrollton vs Alliance football game Friday night. Baker, the daughter of Brent and Shannon Baker of Carrollton and the late Jennifer Baker, is active in numerous school and community activities. At CHS, she is...
CARROLLTON, OH
Busy week planned for WNCC Homecoming

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Western Nebraska Community College's Homecoming week is scheduled for Oct. 15 - 22, with events planned on all three campuses. All events are open to the public. "We are excited to host a full week of events on all three campuses this year," WNCC Alumni & Stewardship...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

