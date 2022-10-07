Brother aided man accused of killing family of 4, Merced deputies say. He’s been arrested

The brother of the man accused of the abduction and killing of a Merced family of four was arrested in connection to the crime, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Albert Salgado, 41, was arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

He is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado , 48, who was officially processed into Merced County Jail on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Jesus Salgado made an attempt on his own life when deputies moved to arrest him Tuesday and was under medical care before being booked, Sheriff Vern Warnke has said.

Investigators said Jesus Salgado kidnapped and killed 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Their bodies were discovered by a farmworker about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on remote farmland north of Dos Palos and west of El Nido, Warnke said.

Jesus Salgado is expected to be arraigned next week, likely on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information about the kidnapping to call 209-385-7547 . Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.

Albert Sagado MERCED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jesus Manuel Salgado Merced County Sheriff's Office