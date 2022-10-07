ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Brother aided man accused of killing family of 4, Merced deputies say. He’s been arrested

By Thaddeus Miller
Merced Sun Star
 2 days ago

The brother of the man accused of the abduction and killing of a Merced family of four was arrested in connection to the crime, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Albert Salgado, 41, was arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

He is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado , 48, who was officially processed into Merced County Jail on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Jesus Salgado made an attempt on his own life when deputies moved to arrest him Tuesday and was under medical care before being booked, Sheriff Vern Warnke has said.

Investigators said Jesus Salgado kidnapped and killed 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Their bodies were discovered by a farmworker about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on remote farmland north of Dos Palos and west of El Nido, Warnke said.

Jesus Salgado is expected to be arraigned next week, likely on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information about the kidnapping to call 209-385-7547 . Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmgzl_0iQCraSk00
Albert Sagado MERCED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jyRm_0iQCraSk00
Jesus Manuel Salgado Merced County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuFKc_0iQCraSk00
On the left, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri is shown with her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36. At right is uncle Amandeep Singh, 39. Merced County Sheriff

CBS San Francisco

Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in Merced County; Suspect photos released

MERCED, Merced County — Sheriff's officials in Merced County have released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child.The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced on Monday.Sheriff Vern Warnke said the kidnapper has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind."We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone," Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department's Facebook page.Deputies are searching Merced and surrounding areas for...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Merced Murder…Family Found Dead In Orchard; Suspect Hospitalized After Botched Suicide

This undated image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jesus Salgado. Salgado is the suspect in a central California case where he allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle from their business on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) used locally October 6th 2022 @ap.images.
MERCED, CA
Merced Sun Star

