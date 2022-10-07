ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso’s annual Chalk the Block will go on rain or shine

By Katie Frazier
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas - For 14 years, Chalk the Block has been brightening the streets of downtown El Paso. The Chalk the Block event is where anyone can experience incredible art creations from several artists, whether through chalk, murals, musicians, or craft vendors. It is one of the most popular art festivals in the region, with an estimated 50,000 visitors attending on average, according to the City of El Paso.

On Friday, the event will kick off its 15th year at San Jacinto Plaza with a preview from 6-10 p.m. On Saturday, locals can visit the artwork from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

This year's event will feature artists from the Borderland and from as far away as Sydney, Australia!

Of course, with the region still being under a First Alert for daily rain and thunderstorm chances, that causes concern for the chalk artists.

After speaking with Rick Isaias, who works in public relations with the City of El Paso, he told ABC-7 the event would go on rain or shine. If it is raining, two museums will be open for visitors to dry off in, as well as participate in indoor activities.

