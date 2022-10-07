ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Vice TV Orders Third Season Of Nacelle Company’s ‘Icons Unearthed’ Docuseries With Focus On ‘Fast & The Furious’ Films

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGb9L_0iQCrWsi00

Vice TV has picked up a third season of The Nacelle Company’s anthology docuseries Icons Unearthed, which will spotlight The Fast and the Furious film franchise.

Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss ( The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek ), the third installment features interviews with Tyrese Gibson, T.I., Lucas Black, Roger Corman, Chad Lindberg, Thom Barry, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Gary Scott Thompson, JJ Perry, Spiro Razatos, Tanner Foust, Samuel Hubinette, Debbie Evans and Fred Raskin.

“The Fast & Furious franchise is one of the biggest movie series of all-time and Vice TV is proud once again to partner with Nacelle on another installment of Icons Unearthed,” said Vice TV’s SVP of Content Strategy and Programming, Peter Gafney.   “Our audience is definitely responding to this series, so we’re thrilled to be making more with Brian and his team.”

“We took apart this franchise’s engine, piece by piece and found out exactly what makes it run: heart and stunts… lots and lots of stunts!” said Nacelle Company CEO Volk-Weiss.

Nacelle’s previous installments in the Icons Unearthed anthology focused on Star Wars, and The Simpsons, the latter of which just premiered on October 5, 2022.

Icons Unearthed : Fast and the Furious is executive produced by Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Alyssa Michek and Ben Frost. Pete Gaffney, Falguni Lakhani-Adams, and Andrea Brakke oversee the project for Vice TV.

T

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor

EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68

Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Brandt
Person
Fred Raskin
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Tanner Foust
Person
Chad Lindberg
Person
Derek Haas
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Debbie Evans
Person
Roger Corman
Person
Nicholas Hoult
purewow.com

Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay

Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hbo#The Movies That Made Us#The Nacelle Company#Svp#Nacelle Company
ComicBook

Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall

The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Colin Farrell Crashes ‘SNL’ & Saves Brendan Gleeson’s Lackluster Monologue

Brendan Gleeson hosted Saturday Night Live and was saved by his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star after a rough start to a lackluster monologue. Colin Farrell crashed Gleeson’s monologue after he said he was “weird and wonderful,” providing a lighter and funny mood to the opening segment. Gleeson was talking about the premise of his new film that revolves around “two fellas who fall out because one of them is a little too needy.” “I mean, I love Colin to bits, but the story’s not too far from the truth,” he added. Farrell walked in claiming he was “just passing” as he “was...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Avatar 4 Has Already Completed A Lot of Filming

Disney is getting ready to release Avatar: The Way of the Water in theaters this Christmas, with 13 years passing since the original hit theaters. The Way of Water will bring back the original cast that included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, with a bunch of newcomers joining the team. Director James Cameron still has two more Avatar sequels to finish up, but it seems that he's already started on the fourth film. During a new interview with Variety, Executive Producer Jon Landau revealed that they've actually already completed a lot of filming on Avatar 4.
MOVIES
A.V. Club

Keanu bails on Hulu's Devil In The White City show

Keanu Reeves has reportedly exited Hulu’s upcoming limited series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, bailing on a project that was set to be his first major starring TV role. This is according to Deadline, which reports that neither Hulu PR, nor Reeves’ representation, have so far issued a comment about the move.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

TV Review: Damian Lewis & Guy Pearce In ‘A Spy Among Friends’

Nothing has quite the same screen allure as a secret world. Espionage is so secret, by definition, that we have to take even its existence as a matter of trust; all we know about what goes on behind the intelligence agencies’ closed doors is what is relayed to us through books, films and series like A Spy Among Friends, based on Ben Macintyre’s book about the British double agent Kim Philby. Presumably, a certain kind of person is drawn to that world where nothing can be let slip outside it. To work for both sides, one must constantly be aware...
TV SERIES
NME

Prominent voice actor criticises Chris Pratt’s casting in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Celebrated voice actor Tara Strong has criticised Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Strong, whose previous work includes the voices of Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Timmy Turner from Fairy Odd Parents and My Little Pony’s Twilight Sparkle, has taken to Twitter to share a photo with Charles Martinet alongside the caption “It should be Charles”.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy