Vice TV Orders Third Season Of Nacelle Company’s ‘Icons Unearthed’ Docuseries With Focus On ‘Fast & The Furious’ Films

Vice TV has picked up a third season of The Nacelle Company’s anthology docuseries Icons Unearthed, which will spotlight The Fast and the Furious film franchise.

Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss ( The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek ), the third installment features interviews with Tyrese Gibson, T.I., Lucas Black, Roger Corman, Chad Lindberg, Thom Barry, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Gary Scott Thompson, JJ Perry, Spiro Razatos, Tanner Foust, Samuel Hubinette, Debbie Evans and Fred Raskin.

“The Fast & Furious franchise is one of the biggest movie series of all-time and Vice TV is proud once again to partner with Nacelle on another installment of Icons Unearthed,” said Vice TV’s SVP of Content Strategy and Programming, Peter Gafney. “Our audience is definitely responding to this series, so we’re thrilled to be making more with Brian and his team.”

“We took apart this franchise’s engine, piece by piece and found out exactly what makes it run: heart and stunts… lots and lots of stunts!” said Nacelle Company CEO Volk-Weiss.

Nacelle’s previous installments in the Icons Unearthed anthology focused on Star Wars, and The Simpsons, the latter of which just premiered on October 5, 2022.

Icons Unearthed : Fast and the Furious is executive produced by Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Alyssa Michek and Ben Frost. Pete Gaffney, Falguni Lakhani-Adams, and Andrea Brakke oversee the project for Vice TV.

