'Without A Trace' Star Poppy Montgomery's Ex-Housekeeper Demands $100k In Court Over Alleged Unpaid Wages
Actress Poppy Montgomery and her husband Shawn Sanford are accused of stiffing their ex-housekeeper and now they are being dragged to court, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Miriam Trejo has sued the 50-year-old ex-Without a Trace star for failure to provide meal breaks, failure to pay all wages upon termination, and failure to pay all wages earned. In the bombshell lawsuit, Trejo said she worked as a housekeeper for the couple from 2014 until she was terminated on May 11, 2022. The employee said she worked at the couple’s home in Pacific Palisades, California. Her main...
Robert Berchtold’s Death by Suicide Had to Do With Charges Outside of Jan Broberg’s Kidnapping
Robert Berchtold died by suicide after getting arrested, but it wasn't for kidnapping Jan Broberg.
Sherri Papini, 40, sentenced to 18 months in jail after California mom faked own kidnapping to be with ex James Reyes
THE CALIFORNIA mom who faked her own kidnapping so she could spend time with her secret ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Sherri Papini, 40, pled guilty in April to mail fraud and making false statements after sparking a frantic search when she supposedly went missing on November 2, 2016.
‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life Behind Bars For Matricide; Not Eligible For Parole For 14 Years
Former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 14 years for the 2020 killing of his mother. The by-the-book second-degree murder punishment was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on September 21 in Vancouver. With the sentence already a forgone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole. The Leo Awards nominated Grantham turned himself into police soon...
Harvey Weinstein, Already Behind Bars, Faces Sprawling L.A. Trial
The second trial of Harvey Weinstein will get underway this week in a Los Angeles courtroom, in a case that figures to be more sprawling and complex than his first trial in New York. The trial is expected to last up to two months, as Weinstein faces testimony from nine sexual assault accusers — up from six in New York. Jury selection begins on Monday and is expected to take at least two weeks, as both sides seek to screen out jurors who may be prejudiced by ubiquitous pre-trial publicity. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of...
Elizabeth Holmes scores a victory as a judge orders a hearing over the star witness who recently showed up at her house
Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing has been pushed back again and could happen as late as next year. On Monday, a judge ordered a hearing into whether prosecutors engaged in misconduct surrounding a star witness who visited Holmes' house last month and expressed regret over his testimony. That hearing, a victory for...
International Business Times
Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Breaks Silence On Deportation After Jail Release
Anna Sorokin, the subject of the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna," has opened up for the first time about her impending deportation after being confined to home arrest following her conditional jail release last Friday. The 31-year-old fake German heiress said she was against the decision and would rather stay...
Harvey Weinstein faces his next criminal trial in Los Angeles this week
Weinstein, a former Hollywood producer, is already serving his 23 year prison sentence doled out by a New York criminal court two years ago.
