ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'Without A Trace' Star Poppy Montgomery's Ex-Housekeeper Demands $100k In Court Over Alleged Unpaid Wages

Actress Poppy Montgomery and her husband Shawn Sanford are accused of stiffing their ex-housekeeper and now they are being dragged to court, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Miriam Trejo has sued the 50-year-old ex-Without a Trace star for failure to provide meal breaks, failure to pay all wages upon termination, and failure to pay all wages earned. In the bombshell lawsuit, Trejo said she worked as a housekeeper for the couple from 2014 until she was terminated on May 11, 2022. The employee said she worked at the couple’s home in Pacific Palisades, California. Her main...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life Behind Bars For Matricide; Not Eligible For Parole For 14 Years

Former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 14 years for the 2020 killing of his mother. The by-the-book second-degree murder punishment was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on September 21 in Vancouver. With the sentence already a forgone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole. The Leo Awards nominated Grantham turned himself into police soon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
Variety

Harvey Weinstein, Already Behind Bars, Faces Sprawling L.A. Trial

The second trial of Harvey Weinstein will get underway this week in a Los Angeles courtroom, in a case that figures to be more sprawling and complex than his first trial in New York. The trial is expected to last up to two months, as Weinstein faces testimony from nine sexual assault accusers — up from six in New York. Jury selection begins on Monday and is expected to take at least two weeks, as both sides seek to screen out jurors who may be prejudiced by ubiquitous pre-trial publicity. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Breaks Silence On Deportation After Jail Release

Anna Sorokin, the subject of the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna," has opened up for the first time about her impending deportation after being confined to home arrest following her conditional jail release last Friday. The 31-year-old fake German heiress said she was against the decision and would rather stay...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy