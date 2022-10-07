ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Gisele Bündchen Spotted Cleansing Car With Sage Amid Tom Brady Divorce Whispers

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Clean slate!

It seems supermodel Gisele Bündchen is looking for a fresh start amid her rumored split with Tom Brady, tapping a professional to help her spiritually cleanse her car.

On Thursday, October 7, the Victoria’s Secret alum was spotted outside of her office in Miami, Fla., where she and an unidentified holistic professional appeared to burn a smudge stick — a traditional Indigenous practice believed to clear negative energy — outside of her SUV.

The model kept it cool and casual for the cleansing, sporting a minimalist white cut-off tank top, a pair of navy blue sweatpants, and a set of white sandals, her signature sandy locks swept back into a chic bun. Though Bündchen completed her look with a blue shoulder bag, a pair of small hoop earrings and a water bottle, the Brazillian beauty was conspicuously missing one accessory: her wedding ring.

Over the past several days, Bündchen has been spotted out and about in South Florida sans the high-end accessory, a fashion choice that comes amid intensifying rumors surrounding her reported split with Brady, her husband of 13 years.

While whispers of a breakup have been circulating since late August, the couple made headlines yet again this week after they reportedly hired divorce lawyers, a potential testament to the drawn-out dissolution of their marriage.

“There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side. Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart,” an insider recently spilled of the power couple, who previously sparked divorce rumors after Brady missed several days of training camp due to “personal reasons.”

Source: OK! Magazine

While little is known about the specifics of their split, it seems that contrary to widespread rumors, the 45-year-old athlete’s decision to un-retire from the NFL may not have played a role in their marital rift.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," a source stated.

Page Six reported on Bündchen’s recent spiritual cleansing.

