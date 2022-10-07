Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Banshees of Inisherin Review
The Banshees of Inisherin releases in theaters on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire and cannons of the Irish Civil War rage on the west coast of Ireland in The Banshees of Inisherin. Still, that conflict remains on the periphery of Martin McDonagh’s follow-up to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The writer-director focuses our attention on another civil war, more personal and increasingly psychological, brewing between two long-time best friends Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) on the fictional island of Inisherin in 1923. It’s the type of isolated isle where homesteads are sparse but beautiful vistas are plenty, which cinematographer Ben Davies introduces elegantly in the opening scenes. Wide shots take in the naturally gorgeous greens, blues, and browns of this coastal community, setting a lovely backdrop for this darkly funny and dramatic tale of friendship.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Significant Other’ on Paramount+, A Sci-Fi Thriller That Wastes Two Good Performances on an Insignificant Story
A couple goes into the woods in Paramount+‘s original film Significant Other, but what comes out? This supernatural-tinged thriller dabbles with the supernatural and the environmental but ultimately finds the greatest horror exists in a relationship that’s taken a turn for the worse. With emerging millennial scream queen Maika Monroe and everyone’s favorite nice guy Jake Lacy, it’s quite a battle of the sexes who could soon turn out to be exes.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Last Seen Alive
It kind of has to be said that a lot of fans of Gerard Butler have grown used to seeing him in movies like 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and several other action movies where he’s a certified badass that knows how to get things done. But in Last Seen Alive he’s a man simply looking for his wife, and on top of that, he’s not the kind of guy that knows how to go around getting answers out of people with unique torture methods or weapons designed for warfare. This time, he’s a regular individual who is smart enough to be well off and yet isn’t that skilled in handling himself around those who wish him harm. The story does take a bit to get going. Still, it’s the type that strikes hard and strikes deep mainly because it’s a story that could happen to just about anyone since it’s not so fantastic in nature and does have roots in the genuine fears of many people around the world where such things as kidnapping and trafficking exist.
IGN
Amsterdam Review
Amsterdam premieres exclusively in theaters Oct. 7. There’s a very good movie simmering inside Amsterdam that might have flourished if writer/director David O. Russell had the discipline to keep a tight rein on the overly ambitious scale of his script. A period piece/dramedy/mystery/thriller/romance/satire, Amsterdam reminded me of listening to a 6-year-old trying to tell you a story that just rambles off into a ditch because of their unfettered hyper indulgence with convoluted asides. What starts out as a relatively compact and clever tale of two WWI veterans who get framed for murder devolves into a hodgepodge of connected tangents that includes everything from a triangular soulmate relationship to the surreptitious rise of facism in the United States between WWI and WWII.
RELATED PEOPLE
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Hellraiser movie remake gets first reviews
Hellraiser's remake has received a mixed response in its first reviews. The film, which is the remake of Clive Barker's 1987 horror film of the same name, is directed by David Bruckner and follows "a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension", per its official logline.
ComicBook
Avatar 4 Has Already Completed A Lot of Filming
Disney is getting ready to release Avatar: The Way of the Water in theaters this Christmas, with 13 years passing since the original hit theaters. The Way of Water will bring back the original cast that included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, with a bunch of newcomers joining the team. Director James Cameron still has two more Avatar sequels to finish up, but it seems that he's already started on the fourth film. During a new interview with Variety, Executive Producer Jon Landau revealed that they've actually already completed a lot of filming on Avatar 4.
Kerrang
Album review: Wednesday 13 – Horrifier
You really do have to admire Wednesday 13's dedication to wishing it could be Halloween every day. Or, actually, simply carrying on as though it is. Now nine solo albums in and, as ever, in love with all things macabre, scary and squishy, the one-time Murderdolls frontman has clearly never lived a day in his life that wasn't spooky, and Beelzebub bless him for it.
IGN
Women Talking - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Women Talking, an upcoming movie starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. The drama is based on the novel by Miriam Toews. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
How to Watch the Child's Play and Chucky Movies in Chronological Order
Child’s Play is among the most enduring horror movie franchises of all time. The original film introduced us to Chucky in 1988, with the iconic slasher appearing in eight feature films since and, most recently, a TV series in 2021 – which returned for season 2 this October.
IGN
Why House of The Dragon Changed the Book Canon in a Major Way (Again)
First it was secret Targaryens and now we have a secret Velaryon on our hands. House of the Dragon on HBO Max has already changed the canon established in Fire and Blood, the history of the Targaryen dynasty written by George R.R. Martin as Laenor Velaryon just faked his own death in the show. But why make this major change and what ramifications will it have in the series moving forward? IGN host Kim Horcher breaks it all down.
Collider
‘Shotgun Wedding': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The rom-com renaissance is on full fledge this year with its latest addition to the roster, Shotgun Wedding. Directed by Jason Moore, the same guy who spearheaded cinematic comedic staples like Pitch Perfect and Sisters, the upcoming American flick is unlike any other romcom, blending thriller and action into the mix.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
msn.com
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About the Musical Book Adaptation
Many of us are familiar with Lyle, the friendly crocodile who lived with the Primm family in the house on East 88th Street, but we’ve certainly never seen him portrayed as we will when Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile hits theaters on October 7. Pop singer Shawn Mendes stars as the voice of the titular reptile. Based on that bit of casting, you can glean that this children’s story has been turned into a full-blown musical for the big screen, with original music from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hanson and La La Land). Critics have had the chance to screen the movie ahead of its release, so let’s see what they think.
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Review
Note: this is a spoiler-free advance review of Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, which premieres at New York Comic-Con on Oct. 7 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD on Oct. 18. Thanks to the magic of comic book logic, sliding timelines, and those pesky...
Smile – Movie Review
I’ll start off this review with a compliment: the people tasked with advertising the new horror movie “Smile” did a really good job. For months, I had been successfully unnerved by the various posters, commercials, and trailers for this movie that conditioned me to avert my eyes to the slightest hint of a creepy smile. In hindsight, I probably should have known something was wrong when the film’s All Audiences green-band trailer was much scarier than its Restricted red-band. While the red-band trailer showcased the film’s gore and gave away jump scares, the green-band just abruptly cut to a smile and then ended, leaving me with a shock that I didn’t have time to process, yet undeniably stayed with me. The film, of course, could not claim the same brevity, wasting 115 minutes of my time failing to live up to the promise of even its print ads.
IGN
Keanu Reeves Has Quit Leonardo DiCaprio's The Devil In the White City
Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career.
Comments / 0