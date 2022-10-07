Packers running back Aaron Jones wanted his team to run the ball in a key moment on Sunday, when two straight incompletions ended the Packers’ last, best chance. With 1:11 remaining on Sunday, the Packers faced third-and-1 at the Giants’ 6-yard line, while trailing 27-20. They appeared to be set to score a touchdown and send the game to overtime, but that isn’t what happened. Instead, an Aaron Rodgers pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage on third-and-1, and then another Rodgers pass was batted down on fourth-and-1, and the Giants got the ball and the win.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO