Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
Michael Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. ...as we monitor the health of CeeDee Lamb.
Odell Beckham hints at 5 teams he would sign with
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he continues to rehab the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. On Thursday, however, the wide receiver offered his clearest hint yet of which teams he might like to sign with once he feels ready to do so. In a...
Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush stays perfect
Jerry Jones gives an update about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush has guided his team to four straight wins. While it remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will make the start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game when Cooper Rush leads them out of the tunnel.
Kittle sounds off on Panthers' ‘crappy’ turf after Week 5 win
After watching several of his teammates leave the game with injuries, 49ers tight end George Kittle has had enough. Kittle spoke up about the ongoing controversy over artificial turf in NFL stadiums after San Francisco’s 37-15 injury-filled win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady
It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired
Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward
The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End
The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end...
Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
What they are saying about the Saints' 39-32 victory over the Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS — Thanks to Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara, the Saints broke a three-game losing streak and defeated the Seattle Seahawks 39-32 on Sunday afternoon. Here's what those in the NFL media are saying about the Saints' win. Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara drag the Saints along with...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
Aaron Jones: I’d put money on me or AJ Dillon getting two yards if Packers had run it
Packers running back Aaron Jones wanted his team to run the ball in a key moment on Sunday, when two straight incompletions ended the Packers’ last, best chance. With 1:11 remaining on Sunday, the Packers faced third-and-1 at the Giants’ 6-yard line, while trailing 27-20. They appeared to be set to score a touchdown and send the game to overtime, but that isn’t what happened. Instead, an Aaron Rodgers pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage on third-and-1, and then another Rodgers pass was batted down on fourth-and-1, and the Giants got the ball and the win.
Taysom Hill literally does it all in historic Saints performance
When news broke that Jameis Winston was going to be inactive for Week 5 following a Week 3 back injury, fans of the New Orleans Saints knew that it was going to take a team effort – literally – to get the team back on track. Stuck in a three-week losing streak following a tight win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, the Saints needed a spark to get things going and hopefully get their game back on track before a playoff berth became out of reach – which, in the NFC South, is really saying something.
Carson Wentz: I thought we had six points when final pass left my hand
The Commanders had the ball on a first down from the 2-yard-line in the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Titans and they needed a touchdown to tie the game, but they wouldn’t get one. Carson Wentz threw a pair of incompletions, including an intended throwaway that...
Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles for treatment on throwing shoulder
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was on the injury report before Thursday night’s loss to the Colts with a right shoulder injury, and after the game he traveled to Los Angeles for treatment on the injury. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder,...
Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury
Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers' backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. "I thought he got a concussion at first," Garoppolo said on "The TK Show" podcast to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, 'I think he dislocated his ankle.'
Report: MRI confirms torn ACL for 49ers cornerback Moseley
The 49ers reportedly have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source, that an MRI confirmed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a torn ACL. He will be out for the remainder of the 49ers' season.
Why Jalen Hurts felt like he let his teammates down
We know Jalen Hurts is always hard on himself. We know he’s always striving for perfection. We know he expects more from himself than anyone else possibly can. Still, it was weird to hear Hurts say Sunday that he feels like he let the team down. After a win.
Andy Dalton: Taysom Hill’s such a weapon, he’s special
Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end this season, but he wasn’t playing that role in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. The Saints used Hill as a runner and a thrower and he contributed touchdowns in each role. Hill ran for three touchdowns, including the 60-yarder that put the Saints up for good, and threw for another in the 39-32 home win. He ended the day with nine carries for 112 yards and played a bigger role than he had in the first four weeks of the year.
