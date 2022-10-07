ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Josh Brillante caps comeback as Melbourne Victory beat Sydney FC

Melbourne Victory claimed a 3-2 win over Sydney FC in the first Big Blue of the 2022-23 A-League Men season on Saturday evening. Robert Mak put Sydney ahead after 15 minutes but Victory responded when Nick D'Agostino headed in a powerful effort in the 31st minute to tie things up before Nani teed up second-half substitute Chris Ikonomidis for the lead in the 67th.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Modeste levels Dortmund with Bayern late in 'Klassiker'

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund substitute Anthony Modeste scored in the last minute of injury time against Bayern Munich to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga’s ‘Klassiker’ on Saturday. The French forward set up Youssoufa Moukoko for the equalizer in the 75th then clinched...
SOCCER
ESPN

Ronaldo, Antony score as Man United cruise past Everton

Manchester United cruised to a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo got back on the scoresheet with his first Premier League goal of the season. Ronaldo, 37, scored his 700th club career goal to give United the lead after Antony had equalised from Alex...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Branimir Hrgota
The Independent

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Stuttgart take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy