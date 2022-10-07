Read full article on original website
Related
Djordje Petrovic reveals Champions League aims after signing new NE Revs contract
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has outlined his goals to return to Europe and play in the Champions League after signing a new deal through the 2025 MLS season.
MLS・
ESPN
Josh Brillante caps comeback as Melbourne Victory beat Sydney FC
Melbourne Victory claimed a 3-2 win over Sydney FC in the first Big Blue of the 2022-23 A-League Men season on Saturday evening. Robert Mak put Sydney ahead after 15 minutes but Victory responded when Nick D'Agostino headed in a powerful effort in the 31st minute to tie things up before Nani teed up second-half substitute Chris Ikonomidis for the lead in the 67th.
FOX Sports
Modeste levels Dortmund with Bayern late in 'Klassiker'
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund substitute Anthony Modeste scored in the last minute of injury time against Bayern Munich to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga’s ‘Klassiker’ on Saturday. The French forward set up Youssoufa Moukoko for the equalizer in the 75th then clinched...
ESPN
Ronaldo, Antony score as Man United cruise past Everton
Manchester United cruised to a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo got back on the scoresheet with his first Premier League goal of the season. Ronaldo, 37, scored his 700th club career goal to give United the lead after Antony had equalised from Alex...
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Stuttgart vs Union Berlin LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Stuttgart take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA・
Comments / 0