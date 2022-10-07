God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, and there is less than a month left for the game to release. God of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022, which feels like a boon to many as players felt the game will be delayed to 2023 due to the lack of information in the first half of this year. Players would also love to know that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold before its release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO