Video Games

Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU

The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade.
These Disney Supersize Figures Are an Animation Fan's Dream Come True | NYCC 2022

There's never any shortage of cool Star Wars, Marvel and DC collectibles on display at comic book conventions, but some companies stand out by venturing a little off the beaten path. That's certainly the case with Super7, whose NYCC booth is a treasure trove of figures from franchises like Disney animation, Transformers and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
Ezra Miller Returns for 'The Flash' Reshoots - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

In today's Entertainment Fix:Ezra Miller has reportedly returned for The Flash reshoots. According to The Wrap, the troubled Justice League star has returned to the set of The Flash following an apology for their recent behavior. After Nintendo premiered the trailer for its upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie in a Direct today, fans were quick to notice that Mario's voice sounded pretty similar to Chris Pratt's normal voice. However, a few fans noticed that Mario's voice in the trailer's French dub sounds a lot more similar to that of Mario's original voice actor, Charles Martinet. Finally, Bowser may potentially break out into song in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India

Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
How to Watch the Child's Play and Chucky Movies in Chronological Order

Child’s Play is among the most enduring horror movie franchises of all time. The original film introduced us to Chucky in 1988, with the iconic slasher appearing in eight feature films since and, most recently, a TV series in 2021 – which returned for season 2 this October.
3 Ways the MCU Changed Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

With Daredevil making his first in-costume appearance in the MCU thanks to his guest role on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we finally have an idea of what the future of Daredevil will look like in the MCU. We did get that quick Matt Murdock cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this time around we get the Man Without Fear in his full-on superhero persona, complete with a hallway fight scene (well, almost).
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-03-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/03/22!. 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - Official Canada World Update Trailer. 02:59 - Untitled Game (The Bird That Drinks Tears) - Official Concept Trailer. 05:38 - Marauders - Official Early Access Date Reveal Trailer. 06:08 - Super Buckyball Tournament -...
God of War: Ragnarok Goes Gold Ahead of November 9 Release Date

God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, and there is less than a month left for the game to release. God of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022, which feels like a boon to many as players felt the game will be delayed to 2023 due to the lack of information in the first half of this year. Players would also love to know that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold before its release.
Rogue Company x The Walking Dead - Cinematic Teaser Trailer

The Walking Dead crossover event is coming to Rogue Company, featuring the ability to play as comic characters from Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead, including Rick, Michonne, and Negan. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Rogue Company and The Walking Dead crossover event, featuring Rick skins for Dallas, Michonne skins for Lancer, Negan skins for Dima, and more, coming to the third-person tactical shooter game this October.
PSA: Spoilers for Gotham Knights Have Hit the Internet

Those looking forward to jumping into Gotham Knights on October 21 should be aware that major spoilers for this new DC adventure have begun circling around the internet. As reported by Eurogamer, it appears Gotham Knight's artbook has been arriving to certain customers early, and some of those customers have begun sharing some of the more spoilery details online.
Titans Season 4 Release Date Announced With a New Trailer

DC's Titans will return to HBO Max for its fourth season on Thursday, November 3, and a new teaser trailer features a bloody ritual that looks anything but good news. Season 4 of Titans will have a two-episode premiere on November 3, and new episodes will be released weekly until December 1. There will then be a mid-season break and six new episodes will conclude the season later in 2023.
Marvel's Joe Quesada Makes Surprise Return to DC Comics | NYCC 2022

Marvel's Joe Quesada recently ended his long tenure at the company after serving first as Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics and then executive vice president and creative director for Marvel Entertainment. So where does a Marvel icon go from there? Why, to DC Comics, of course. DC made the surprise announcement...
His Dark Materials Season 3: December Premiere Date Revealed

His Dark Materials will return to HBO for Season 3 on December 5, airing two episodes a week for four weeks. Revealed during New York Comic-Con, the third and final season of the show will air at 9pm Pacific / 11pm Eastern, and will begin with two back-to-back episodes on HBO and HBO Max. The season will be eight episodes long, airing two a week, and conclude on December 26.
Silent Hill Director Says 'Multiple' Silent Hill Games in Development

The Silent Hill movie director, Christophe Gans, may have confirmed that multiple Silent Hill games are indeed in the works, corroborating rumors that have been circulating for some time now. Gans directed the 2006 Silent Hill film, and has previously teased his involvement in a new Silent Hill movie. In...
