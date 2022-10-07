Read full article on original website
Watch Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman After Loss
Complete press conference after getting run over by Mississippi State.
LOOK: Top-ranked Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins visits Alabama
Raleigh (Miss.) four-star linebacker and Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins has been a flip target of Alabama‘s for multiple months now. Perkins committed to the Rebels last November, but the Crimson Tide have remained in pursuit of him, including hosting him in March for an unofficial visit. Ole Miss has been able to hold onto his commitment, but Nick Saban and Co. have turned up the heat even further on him, bringing him to Tuscaloosa over the weekend for an unofficial visit.
Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge
The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
History Favored Alabama Vs. A&M
On the absolute truth that an ugly win is better than a beautiful loss, Alabama and Nick Saban avenged the 2021 loss to Texas A&M with a 27-24 win over the Aggies in Bryant Denny Stadium Saturday night. For no fewer than five reasons, Coach Jimbo Fisher and his Texas...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Debrief with Diermeier: the future of residential life, tailgates, VUMC and more
As he enters his third year at Vanderbilt, Chancellor Daniel Diermeier met with The Hustler to reflect on the past year and look ahead to the university’s future. During the Oct. 4 interview, Diermeier discussed the future of residential life at Vanderbilt, the university’s separation from VUMC and changes in a post-COVID-19 campus.
No. 9 Ole Miss rallies from 10 down, routs Vanderbilt 52-28
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The ninth-ranked Mississippi Rebels got a glimpse of just how good they might be this season in how they handled trailing at halftime for the first time this season. Jaxson Dart threw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns and Mississippi overcame a 10-point...
Paul Finebaum proclaims Alabama vs Tennessee rivalry back
The Tennessee Volunteers haven’t beaten the Alabama Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over the program in Tuscaloosa but with both teams ranked in the top 10 this week, that streak could end on Saturday. ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum discussed the status of the cross-divisional rivalry...
Browns acquire linebacker Deion Jones in trade with Falcons
CLEVELAND — Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, the Cleveland Browns acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Cleveland sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick in two years. Jones opened the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. And while he hasn't played in the regular season, he's expected to be ready soon and the Browns need help. On Sunday, they gave up 238 yards rushing and lost 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers, who came in as the NFL's worst rushing team. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler gained a career-high 173 yards, getting 10.8 yards a carry.
