CLEVELAND — Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, the Cleveland Browns acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Cleveland sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick in two years. Jones opened the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. And while he hasn't played in the regular season, he's expected to be ready soon and the Browns need help. On Sunday, they gave up 238 yards rushing and lost 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers, who came in as the NFL's worst rushing team. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler gained a career-high 173 yards, getting 10.8 yards a carry.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 MINUTES AGO