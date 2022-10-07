ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Gimme Shelter': How parking lots explain California's housing crisis

By Liam Dillon
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
A parking lot in Hollywood in 2018. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The cost of constructing low-income housing in California is the highest in the nation, with some apartment buildings totaling more than $1 million per unit to build .

One of the reasons? It's expensive to set aside land for parking lots and build underground garages. On this episode of " Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast ," we talk about a forthcoming state law, Assembly Bill 2097, that eliminates minimum parking requirements for new housing near mass transit . The hope, supporters of the law say, is that the policy will spur more development at lower cost while also helping California meet its climate change goals.

Our guest is Donald Shoup, an urban planning professor at UCLA and author of the book, "The High Cost of Free Parking." Shoup is considered the preeminent scholar on parking in the United States and his work laid the foundation for the new law.

Gimme Shelter ,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Manuela Tobías, housing reporter for CalMatters .

You can subscribe to “Gimme Shelter” on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , Soundcloud and Google Podcasts .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 13

LongSummerDays
2d ago

Communist tenement housing is the democrat goal. The demand will never be reduced with the constant influx of illegals.

Reply(2)
13
SanDiegoLib
2d ago

In San diego the crisis is lack of comprehensive efficient public transit. The rail system doesn't come in the the high density historic heart of the city.

Reply(1)
2
SFGate

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years

BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
