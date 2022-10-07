College Football: Landry Locker's Lone Star State Top 10, Week Six

(SportsRadio 610) - Texas A&M loses the top spot for the first time all season as the Aggies continue to disappoint, TCU makes a statement, but has a big test this week.

Texas wins easily, but faces must-win vs OU, Dana Holgorsen continues to unravel at UH, and more. Massive week that was and week that will be in the Lone Star State.

Here is this week’s Lone Star Top 10. Send all complaints to @LandryLocker on Twitter or Instagram.

No. 10: SMU

It’s always the biggest concern a coach has after a rivalry game, the letdown. It happened to SMU, who got beat down by UCF after hanging in there with TCU.

No. 9: UTEP

Miners jump up a spot two weeks removed from beating down Boise State. This week they face La Tech with a chance to improve to 4-3.

No. 8: Houston

Dana Holgorsen has been a disaster this season. There’s no sugarcoating it. He looks disinterested, agitated, angry and unprepared on the sidelines while his football team looks undisciplined on the football field.

I hope the Coogs and Holgorsen turn it around, I really do, but it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel with a matchup with Memphis this week.

No. 7: Rice

Two Words: Bowl Eligibility.

That should be the goal for Rice and it’s an attainable goal heading into a Bye Week at 3-2 with seven games remaining.

Heck, I might even be selling Rice short. I know the Coogs beat Rice this year. Again, send all complaints to @LandryLocker.

No. 6: UTSA

Jeff Traylor’s team beat up on Middle Tennessee State the week after MTSU beat up on Miami and Traylor’s team will likely be favored in every game they play for the remainder of the season.

Traylor has done an amazing job with the UTSA program. I wonder if U of H has Traylor’s number?

No. 5: Texas Tech

Tech battled Kansas State, but came up short. Now they face a top-10 Oklahoma State team coming off an impressive win over Baylor.

Was the upset over Texas as good as it gets for Tech?

No. 4: Baylor

Baylor gets some much-needed rest before facing West Virginia and Kansas, two teams they’ll likely be favored to beat. This Baylor team isn’t as good as many thought they were before the season, but they are still a pretty good team that’s hard to figure out.

No. 3: Texas

The Longhorns must beat Oklahoma, period. If they don’t then they’re in a danger zone and all but out of the Big 12 race, despite having the most talent they’ve had in a while.

If they do win, then they could be on track for a run in one of the best conferences in the country.

No. 2: Texas A&M

Why does this offense stink so bad? Nobody can explain it.

Remember when this weekend’s matchup in Alabama was supposed to be one of the games of the year? Me neither.

This could get real, real bad for Jimbo Fisher and there’s really no excuse for it.

No. 1: TCU

Who would have thought that ESPN’s College GameDay would be in Kansas and not Alabama this weekend?

TCU takes the top spot and showcased that speed against Oklahoma, but now they are just a 7-point favorite against Kansas. I can’t figure out why, but maybe the folks in Vegas know something.