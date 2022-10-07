ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cecily Strong revered Lily Tomlin's one-woman show growing up. Why she's reviving it now

By Jessica Gelt
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBKjU_0iQCqflk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGukk_0iQCqflk00
Cecily Strong, left, Jane Wagner and Leigh Silverman on Sept. 30 in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

If you’re used to seeing someone in the two-dimensional flatness of a Zoom box, it can be magical when you finally meet in person. And on a recent Friday afternoon in the Valley, that transpired when Cecily Strong and Leigh Silverman first wrapped arms around Jane Wagner, the doyenne of comedy writing who penned ”The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” — the play that Strong currently stars in, and Silverman directs, running through Oct. 23 at Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum.

“We quote you all day,” says Strong. “All day, we just quote Jane Wagner.”

“How can we not end up here at your table?” says Silverman, shaking her head happily.

Wagner, the ever-gracious host, offers a protein drink “with blueberries, which are supposed to be a superfood for your brain.”

The Taper run marks the second leg of the women’s journey revving up a revival that bowed at the Shed Theater in Manhattan during the height of the devastating Omicron wave in January, which explains why the collaboration involving Wagner happened exclusively online.

“All of this has happened in the last few years, during some of the darkest times,” says Silverman, recalling how poignant the play felt as she reconnected with it during the pandemic, when she feared she would never direct theater again. “I was so moved by the idea that if aliens visited from outer space, the connection that's formed in live theater is the thing that would make them die of wonder.”

Wagner wrote “Intelligent Life” for her longtime creative partner and wife, Lily Tomlin, more than three decades ago. Tomlin was already a beloved comic when the play premiered on Broadway in 1985. The one-woman show, which requires its lead to rapidly switch among more than 10 characters, served as an ideal showcase for Tomlin's uncanny ability to adopt various personas to uproarious effect. Its success solidified her reputation as a comedic legend. Tomlin won a Tony for her performance and in 1991 the piece was reimagined for film, cementing the work’s place in the pantheon of beloved 20th century plays, where it remains tightly tucked to this day.

“Your writing is so revelatory, every line,” Strong says to Wagner. “In the audience, some people are laughing nervously while other people are crying. You left it open, so everyone is going to have their own experience while watching this show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6bcp_0iQCqflk00
Cecily Strong stars in the one-woman show, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe," written by Jane Wagner for Lily Tomlin and directed by Leigh Silverman. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Slightly cultish, strongly feminist and satisfyingly wacky, “Intelligent Life” is a collection of sketches about the lives of women — a punk rock teen poet, two sex workers who end up giving their stories to a journalist, a former concert violinist who lost her dream only to find herself in a suburban socialite slump. These characters are all connected through the imagination, or neural misfirings, of a roaming unhoused woman named Trudy, who also believes she is shepherding aliens through the realities of life on Earth.

It's the kind of play that theater-loving teenagers find themselves digging through for monologues in high school drama classes, which is exactly how Strong first became acquainted with the material. She fell so deeply in love with it that, decades later, when a note from her agent appeared in her inbox asking if she’d consider reprising Tomlin’s role in a COVID-era revival, she vaulted over her reservations about the terror of being compared to the “Grace and Frankie” star, and said yes almost immediately.

“I'll do that, even though it's a huge risk and a scary thing to do,” says Strong. “ I told them ‘Saturday Night Live’ will come second , because if we’re going to do this, I need to spend time with it.”

As COVID plateaus at a steady, endemic burn, the trio revels in their first in-person gathering. A stage manager administers rapid antigen tests at the door — the familiar swabs, tubes and diminutive droppers arranged like hors d'oeuvres on a giant white armchair that tips its massive bulk to Tomlin’s legendary character, Edith Ann, a precocious 5-year-old who tells outrageous stories while sitting in an oversized rocker.

Like almost everything in Tomlin and Wagner’s life, Edith Ann crystallized as the result of a fruitful collaboration that began in the early 1970s and continues to this day. Wagner entertains her guests solo — Tomlin having passed on an interview in a humble attempt to not steal the limelight from those who have taken up the torch she has passed.

Still — like signs of intelligent life in this bustling atelier filled with ephemera from more than 60 years spent at the nexus of showbiz — evidence of Tomlin is everywhere. In a picture of her and Wagner with the Obamas, of her with Jane Fonda on her lap on the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” limned in a love letter handwritten by Wagner and taped to a mirror in the entryway, which begins, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, Lil’s the fairest one of all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRLzB_0iQCqflk00
Jane Wagner poses for a portrait at a home on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Cecily Strong acts in "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe," written by Wagner for Lily Tomlin and directed by Leigh Silverman. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

The women sit at a large glass table in an airy living room filled with white furniture and a Wurlitzer jukebox. Wagner commands the gathering with a playfully winking gravitas, cracking sly, self-deprecating jokes and showing great deference to her guests. She says that the creative bond between Strong and Silverman reminds her of herself and Tomlin, which is why she thinks Tomlin was open to having them reimagine such personal material.

“I don’t know who else she would have liked to have done it,” says Wagner. “She’s very protective in a way.”

Silverman and Strong have formed an intense connection since they began burrowing inside Wagner’s words, excavating them for meaning that resonates across generations — ideas that ring as true in 2022 as they did at the height of the Reagan era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3vcE_0iQCqflk00
Leigh Silverman poses for a portrait on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Silverman directs, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe," written by Jane Wagner and starring Cecily Strong. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

A bit that featured a character listening to Betty Friedan, for instance, has been replaced by a 1973 news clip of Walter Cronkite announcing that the Supreme Court had just legalized abortion. That tweak, on opening night at the Taper, elicited a gasp from an audience that had recently experienced the exact opposite moment when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June.

As Trudy — the show's eccentric ringleader — will tell you: Time does not move in a linear fashion. In “Intelligent Life,” the experiences of the characters who ping-pong through a patchwork of hilarious, sardonic moments add up to a gestalt finale that questions the connective tissue of the universe while confirming its essential goodness.

Hint: The latter has to do with humanity’s communion with art — something Wagner knows a thing or two about, having examined ideas of artifice and authenticity as a friend of Andy Warhol. A black-and-white photo of Wagner with Warhol and several large boxes of fabricated Brillo Pads sits on a shelf near the table where Wagner talks.

Warhol actually wrote about Tomlin and Wagner in a book, Wagner says, laughing, “And he wrote, ‘very feminine,’ which nobody has ever written — not about us.”

Tomlin saw the “Intelligent Life” revival live for the first time on opening night at the Taper, and Wagner recalls that Tomlin was truly impressed when she returned home.

“She was really happy,” says Wagner to Strong and Silverman. “She said that she 'couldn’t believe how you’ve found things — you’ve made it your own.'”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
happymag.tv

Justin Timberlake performs at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala, which raised $5.5M

Justin Timberlake gave an energetic, nostalgia-inducing performance at the CHLA 2022 Gala, which raised a whopping $5.5M over the weekend. Justin Timberlake’s packed-out set at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala was full of nostalgic hits and funny moments. Addressing a crowd of over 1,300 individuals at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the former NSYNC member said, “Los Angeles, you’ve got me sweating!” before proceeding to loosen his collar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce’

The critically-acclaimed hit comedy “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce” runs from Sunday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the New Collective Theater in Hollywood. Written by Jeff Gould and directed by Marc Antonio Pritchett, the play focuses on three couples intent on getting divorced. While in a meeting room waiting for the same mediator, the couples share their stories of love that went wrong. What will happen when the mediator finally arrives? Showtimes are 8 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $40. 6440 Santa Monica Blvd. divorce.brownpapertickets.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
luxury-houses.net

$14.995 Million Magnificent Estate of Elegant Charm and Character on A Promontory in Los Angeles comes to The Market for the First Time

The Estate in Los Angeles, a private, gated view estate rests at the end of a cul-de-sac has been impeccably maintained and freshly painted offering some of the most spectacular panoramas of the city, from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 1459 Stebbins Ter, Los Angeles, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Beverly Hills on a PATH to Support the Unhoused

On Sept. 30, Beverly Hills City Councilmember Sharona Nazarian and Assistant City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the PATH Metro Villas II campus in the Wilshire Center neighborhood of Los Angeles. PATH, which stands for People Assisting the Homeless, provides both interim and permanent housing to seniors, veterans and former unhoused persons.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Friedan
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Jane Wagner
Person
Walter Cronkite
lafamilytravel.com

9 Most Haunted Hotels In California For Brave Families!

October has arrived, and things are about to get spooky. While many California families will be busy picking out Halloween costumes, carving pumpkins, and decorating their homes with crawling spiders and creepy skeletons, there are some folks who prefer to dial up the scare factor and be truly terrified this time of year. If you and your family members are the brave souls looking for a creepy and unique way to celebrate the Halloween season, now is the perfect time for an eerie weekend getaway. And what better place to stay for a scary stay than a haunted hotel? Luckily California is the prime location for frightening haunts, so you won’t have to travel far to find one. Below is a list of some of the most haunted hotels throughout the golden state. Can’t make the trip in October? Don’t worry, these hotels are haunted all year round.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, check out our al fresco cocktails map for the latest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

There’s a fancy Mexican restaurant hiding on Rodeo Drive

For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit. The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Center Theatre Group#The Shed Theater
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

Luis and Ana got married on Sept. 28. 1957 in the small town of Santa Ana, Ecuador. Every time Luis shares their wedding details, he shows such happiness. He was able to give his bride a wedding that was unusual in their hometown. He worked very hard to save $6,000 sucres. Besides the wedding gown, he bought her a whole wardrobe, which he had delivered to her before the wedding.
DOWNEY, CA
recordpatriot.com

A Comprehensive Guide to the Best Brunch Spots in LA

Breakfast is a meal, brunch is a culture, or so the adage goes. What could be more fun than sharing a meal with friends in the morning…and potentially turning that morning into a long, drawn-out lunch hour plied with plenty of booze and sunshine? But the churn-and-burn culture makes brunch the first service to get scrapped. It’s a lower-margin meal for most restaurants, as price points don’t jump as high on eggs and sandwiches. Plus, ask any server worth their salt when the worst customers come in, and the answer definitely involves bottomless mimosas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scitechdaily.com

Can Cats and Coyote Co-Exist? Surprising Findings From Suburban Los Angeles

New research finds that cats and coyotes both use green spaces in a Los Angeles suburb. Human-wildlife conflict tends to increase as urban areas continue to encroach on natural ecosystems. While some animals actively shun human contact at all costs, other species thrive in metropolitan environments. In particular, coyotes have become frequent visitors near human settlements, and are generally considered a significant source of human-wildlife conflict. These urban predators have adapted to consume a range of human food sources, such as trash, ornamental fruits, and domestic pets. Because of this, city dwellers often worry about the safety of their pets, particularly outdoor cats. Is it possible to minimize conflict between these two species in an urban setting?
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Secret LA

16 Spellbinding Halloween Happenings In L.A.

L.A. is resurrecting your most beloved Halloween traditions this year which will have the entire city brimming with gourds, ghouls, and the spirit of the season. Fill your month with delightful frights and familiar creeps with our list of haunting happenings across the city. From dark soirees to family-friendly events, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with! Wander through Haunt O’ Ween’s dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween haven. While the 2020 drive-thru practically saved the season, this year’s walk-thru experience is set to be bigger,r and better with more themed zones and interactive experiences added to the adventure. It’s Hollywood’s take on all your favorite traditions, so expect epically-scaled tricks and tons of treats for all ages. Get your tickets here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace

When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelosangelesbeat.com

One of LA’s Best New Dinner Series Takes Place at a Farm in Long Beach

Long Beach’s Heritage Farm celebrates its recent opening with an ongoing dinner series in collaboration with acclaimed local chefs. A charming urban farm and event space, Heritage Farm is owned by Chef Philip Pretty and his sister Lauren. The duo also owns Heritage, the acclaimed zero-waste, fine-dining restaurant. Heritage is one of only five Long Beach eateries to be awarded Michelin Plate status in 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
441K+
Followers
71K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy