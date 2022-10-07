ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Angel Cruz
3d ago

that's not what happened but since they took the video down so ppl can't see the REAL MURDERER ig... it was NOT JUSTIFIED they never shot a single round towards the police if that's true why did the 18 yr old throw his hands up and was taken I to custody w no problems... the LIES THE POLICE TELL... He should have been take into custody and charged HE SHOULD STILL BE ALIVE

fox5dc.com

Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful

MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
popville.com

Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm

“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man arrested, charged for fatal stabbing in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a man to death in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to police. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Butler Street Southeast, off of Morris Road Southeast, around 7:12 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
DC News Now

Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend

Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
CLINTON, MD
WJLA

Crack, heroine, gun, $100k all found in Va. drug bust, one man in custody: police

LOUISA COUNTY, VA. (7News) — A Virginia man is facing serious charges after a major drug bust in Louisa County, Va. Narcotics officers and Virginia State Police obtained and executed a search warrant for a home off Horseshoe Farm Road in Louisa County. During the execution of the search warrant, several narcotics were located and seized, including over half a kilo of heroin, and large amounts of cocaine, crack, and marijuana, police said.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
WJLA

1 injured after Montgomery County crash ends in entrapment: Officials

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A collision ended with one person being trapped inside a vehicle in Montgomery County late Sunday evening, officials said. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Muncaster Mill Road near Bowie Mill Road in the Rockville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

