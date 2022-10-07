ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City Zoo removes birds from habitats due to avian flu concerns

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is taking precautions due to an increased risk of avian flu.

The zoo said it removed trumpeter swans, yellow-billed storks, African crowned cranes, saddle-billed storks, and flamingos from their outdoor habitats.

The precaution was made to cut the risk of exposure to wild birds that may be carrying the virus. Wild ducks and geese are the most likely to carry the avian flu strain, but have few symptoms, according to the zoo.

The avian flu is usually transmitted directly from bird to bird. The Centers for Disease Control said the risk to humans are small.

Employees at the zoo will also begin wearing personal protective equipment to minimize exposure to the birds. KC Zoo said other precautions are also in place.

The zoo said it screens its birds for the disease consistently, and so far hasn’t had any birds test positive for the illness.

A spokesperson for the zoo said it’s not known how long the precautions will last.

The zoo said it took similar steps earlier this year to protect its birds from avian flu.

The precautions come after five birds died at the Deanna Rose Farmstead in Olathe, Kansas, earlier this week.

Deanna Rose staff quarantined the other birds in the same enclosure, which are being euthanized, according to a release from the city . The farm did not disclose how many animals in total will be affected.

The Johnson County attraction hopes to reopen to the public Saturday.

