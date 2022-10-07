Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Public Notice: Baptist Health Medical Center-Stuttgart Invitation for Bids, Project Number 5008061-1-22a, Replacement of Hospital Flooring
Project Number 5008061-1-22a Replacement of Hospital Flooring:. Baptist Health Medical Center – Stuttgart is soliciting bids for:. Removal, disposal and replacement of approximately 15,247 square feet of Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT) in designated areas of the Hospital as outlined in Floor Plan (FP). Floor Replacement includes, but not limit to, all labor, materials and equipment to complete project.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Celebrate Recovery to hold fall festival Saturday
Celebrate Recovery in Stuttgart is sponsoring a fall festival this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tori Raab, Celebrate Recovery’s assimilation and youth leader, said the entire community is welcome to attend the gathering. The festival will be at The Church at North Hills at 1111...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Park Avenue PTO to hold hamburger supper fundraiser Oct. 13
Park Avenue Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization will host a hamburger supper fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. PTO President Laduska Sells said all proceeds from the event benefit Stuttgart students and teachers. “It helps provide anything that the teachers need or that the school...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 11, 2022
1400 block of S. Leslie St., first-degree terroristic threatening. 1100 block of E. Cleveland St., first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief. Cash Savers, 102 E. 22nd St., first-degree terroristic threatening. Intersection of W. McKinley St. and N. Porter St., possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, out-of-town warrant. During a traffic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement
The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Tony Jay Swint of Maumelle
Tony Jay Swint, 58 of Maumelle passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at UAMS in Little Rock. Tony was born June 5, 1964, in Stuttgart. He was a Stuttgart High School graduate and was employed as an IT Tech Support technician at UAMS for 35 years. Survivors are his wife...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Anna Maurice Mock of Stuttgart
Anna Maurice Mock, 81, of Stuttgart, AR passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Anna was born February 27, 1941, in Little Rock, AR to Gene and Lorene Haskins. She was a 1958 graduate of Humnoke High School. She was a beloved, long-time employee of Kroger in Stuttgart and retired in 1995.
Comments / 0