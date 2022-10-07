Read full article on original website
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
4 Hazards To Watch For On Michigan Roads This Fall
Even the best drivers need a little help. No matter how good of a driver you THINK you are, you've gotta be a little more careful this time of year. Most of us are already distracted by phones and God know's what else when we are behind the wheel. Maybe you resorted to an insurance app to drive safe and get that discount. Good play for some. You got to be careful on the road. The majority of us are in winter, especially when there's snow or ice, but fall in Michigan can make the roads a bit more hazardous.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Michigan?
Technically, it is not illegal. However, you must be careful of specific areas' signs and rules. According to this source, you may be in the clear. "Yes. There are no rules or laws against sleeping in your vehicle while at a Michigan rest area. And because there is no maximum time limit, that would be also include overnight sleeping. Note: Some rest areas in Michigan have signs posted prohibiting overnight parking and camping."
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
Buried Ghost Town: Singapore, Michigan
Michigan has dozens of ghost towns dating back to pre-statehood, post-statehood and Civil War eras. Many of which you'll find in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan -- mining towns of yester-year. There's one ghost town you can't see anymore, but still exists on the Westside of the state near Saugatuck:...
Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues
The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell
Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Train Ride From Hell FINALLY Arrives In Chicago From Michigan
You know a train ride is bad when its passengers are abandoning the train, practically in the middle of nowhere, before they reach their destination. But honestly, when you hear about this train ride from Hell... I might be so inclined to have abandoned "ship" as well. It was a...
Michigan’s Great Pumpkin Has Been Picked And Could Break Records
Every year pumpkins seem to get bigger and bigger. One pumpkin in Michigan could be this year's record-breaker. Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes. What I have learned as I have gotten older is that there are a lot of different kinds of pumpkins with some that can grow giant in size.
Michigan DNR: Still Time To Collect Fuelwood Before Permits Expire
Planning on spending the cold-weather season around a cozy, crackling campfire or gazing at glowing coals through the windowpane of a woodstove?. Gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas, primarily in the northern two-thirds of Michigan, with a $20 fuelwood permit. Permits are valid for a maximum of 90 days and all expire Dec. 31. Purchase permits online through DNR eLicense or in person at select office locations.
Dogs from hurricane-damaged shelters in Florida, Puerto Rico rehomed in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Over 100 dogs and cats arrived in the Midwest Sunday after being rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters in Puerto Rico and Naples, Florida. Upon arrival, some of the animals were handed over to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan where they would be housed until finding a forever home.
Michiganders Explore Abandoned Witch’s Castle…But There’s More
It's called a 'Witch's Castle' by locals thanks to an old urban legend. Supposedly, a coven of witches resided in this former structure; this didn't set well with the town residents, so a group went out to the woods and burned the house down. Ever since, the ruins were called the 'Witch's Castle'.
Peak fall colors arrive up north as foliage races along
Thanks to all the cold nights we've had lately, the fall colors are racing along. Some areas might be hard to keep up with they are changing so fast.
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Now, I am a homeowner but something seems wrong with this. Imagine finding the home of your dreams. You are ready to start a new era of your life. However, there is a BIG thing standing in your way. After moving to Michigan and starting her medical career, Nicole Geissinger...
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
