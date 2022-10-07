Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
VIDEO: DUI suspect almost crashes in front of officer in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A DUI suspect was spotted by a Madera Police Officer smacking into a center divider early Monday morning in Madera. An officer was in the area when he spotted an SUV making a right-hand turn in front of him and smacking into the center divider before continuing.
sierranewsonline.com
Barricaded Suspect Leads To Arrest
OAKHURST–On Saturday, 10/08/22, shortly after 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s (MCSO) Communications Center received a call regarding a male subject on the roof of a building, jumping up and down and acting erratically. MCSO Deputies responded to the 40000 block of Highway 41 and located a door to...
yourcentralvalley.com
Juvenile shot and killed in Santa Nella, deputies say
SANTA NELLA, Calf. ( ) – A juvenile was killed in Merced County Friday night, and deputies are actively investigating what led up to the fatal shooting. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch center received a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies...
KMPH.com
Man barricaded in bathroom causes thousands in damage in Madera County, police say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a bathroom and caused thousands of dollars in damage in Madera County. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon about a man on the roof of a building acting erratic and jumping up and down in Oakhurst.
3 arrested for gang-related shooting leaving 1 dead, 3 injured near Merced city hall, police say
Merced police have arrested three suspects in connection to a shooting that left one dead and three others injured near city hall Saturday morning.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Merced kidnapping suspect's brother arrested for conspiracy after 4 family members found dead
MERCED, Calif. -- Authorities in Merced County have arrested the brother of the suspected kidnapper after four abducted family members were found dead in a rural almond orchard in Northern California. Alberto Salgado was taken into custody Thursday night for criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, the county sheriff's office...
AOL Corp
Deadly shooting at market in Merced County is under investigation by Sheriff’s Office
A shooting Friday night at a market in Merced County killed one person, who was described only as a male juvenile by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella, a central San Joaquin Valley town east of the San Luis Reservoir. The young person who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon.
Santa Nella Market shooting leaves 1 dead, authorities say
A shooting at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella left one person dead Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Bakersfield Californian
Sikh community mourns tragic deaths in Merced family
Dozens in the Sikh community, their friends and neighbors came out Sunday for a candlelight vigil at Stonecreek Park to honor the lives of four family members killed in a series of crimes that Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke described as “pure evil.”. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, an...
yourcentralvalley.com
Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
Merced kidnapping: Suspect worked for family, baby was left to die, family spokesperson said
A family spokesperson tells Action News the suspect is a former employee who used to drive for the victim's trucking company. They also revealed that baby Aroohi Dheri was left for dead and died from exposure.
Suspect dies after driving away from Stockton traffic stop, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A suspect has died after crashing his car into a parked car while running away from San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies in Stockton Saturday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they tried to stop a car near Filbert and Myrtle Streets...
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
Merced County kidnapping: New video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
The Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment a family of four, including an 8-month-old, was kidnapped.
KMPH.com
Shooting in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FO26) — There was a shooting in Merced County. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened in Santa Nella. There is currently no further information as deputies are still investigating. We will update this story as more details come in. If...
Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation
NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation. Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children. Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest. Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing.
AOL Corp
1 dead, 3 injured in shootout near Merced City Hall in California's Central Valley
Three people, including two 16-year-olds, were arrested Saturday in connection with a shootout that killed a man and injured three other people, Merced, California police said. The deceased was identified as Elyas Jerry Aguilar, 18, according to the Merced Police Department. The wounded victims were taken to trauma centers; their...
Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
knewsradio.com
Merced Murder…Family Found Dead In Orchard; Suspect Hospitalized After Botched Suicide
This undated image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jesus Salgado. Salgado is the suspect in a central California case where he allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle from their business on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) used locally October 6th 2022 @ap.images.
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
