Montauk, NY

danspapers.com

Meet Scott Green: Around the Post Pickleball Founder

In the mid-1960s, a new sport emerged in Bainbridge Island, WA, as a children's backyard game. The game, which would soon be dubbed "pickleball," would grow into a phenomenon to be enjoyed by individuals of all ages. And nearly six decades after its inception, pickleball has landed in the Hamptons, led by Scott Green, a Hampton Bays resident and founder of Around the Post Pickleball.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
danspapers.com

A Clandestine Visit to Steinbeck’s Writing Studio

Here I am at 2 a.m. writing this article seated in a chair at the desk inside John Steinbeck's waterfront writing studio, a six-sided structure this celebrated author built with his own hands shortly after moving from California to Sag Harbor in 1955.
SAG HARBOR, NY
danspapers.com

William Paul Antilety of Southampton Remembered for Generosity

William Paul Antilety, 87, of Southampton died peacefully in his home on September 6, joining his wife, Anne, one month after her passing. Antilety never gave in to his many ailments. His zest for living and the toughness he displayed defined him every day — even at the very end.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Hamptons Inlet Dredge Contract OK’d

Federal contractors are set to dredge nearly 6 cubic miles of sand — enough to fill more than 3,000 tractor trailers — from Shinnecock and Moriches inlets and pump the sand onto East End beaches. The U.S. Army Corps...
MORICHES, NY
danspapers.com

4 Montauk Residents Nabbed in Alleged Cocaine Ring

Four people were arrested for allegedly buying large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic and selling it at bars in their hometown of Montauk, Suffolk County prosecutors said. Angel Garces-Diaz, Anuedy Garces-Medrano, Yadaris Baez-Rivera and Everado Hernandez were...
MONTAUK, NY

