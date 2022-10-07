Read full article on original website
Meet Scott Green: Around the Post Pickleball Founder
In the mid-1960s, a new sport emerged in Bainbridge Island, WA, as a children's backyard game. The game, which would soon be dubbed "pickleball," would grow into a phenomenon to be enjoyed by individuals of all ages. And nearly six decades after its inception, pickleball has landed in the Hamptons, led by Scott Green, a Hampton Bays resident and founder of Around the Post Pickleball.
Things to Do for Kids & East End Family Fun This Week: October 7–13, 2022
Enjoy the East End events for kids and the whole family this week, October 7–13, 2022, plus 10 go-to reliable Hamptons and North Fork venues. Top 5 Kids Events To Check Out This Week. TGIF It's Fri-Yay!. Friday, October...
A Clandestine Visit to Steinbeck’s Writing Studio
Here I am at 2 a.m. writing this article seated in a chair at the desk inside John Steinbeck's waterfront writing studio, a six-sided structure this celebrated author built with his own hands shortly after moving from California to Sag Harbor in 1955.
William Paul Antilety of Southampton Remembered for Generosity
William Paul Antilety, 87, of Southampton died peacefully in his home on September 6, joining his wife, Anne, one month after her passing. Antilety never gave in to his many ailments. His zest for living and the toughness he displayed defined him every day — even at the very end.
Hamptons Inlet Dredge Contract OK’d
Federal contractors are set to dredge nearly 6 cubic miles of sand — enough to fill more than 3,000 tractor trailers — from Shinnecock and Moriches inlets and pump the sand onto East End beaches. The U.S. Army Corps...
4 Montauk Residents Nabbed in Alleged Cocaine Ring
Four people were arrested for allegedly buying large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic and selling it at bars in their hometown of Montauk, Suffolk County prosecutors said. Angel Garces-Diaz, Anuedy Garces-Medrano, Yadaris Baez-Rivera and Everado Hernandez were...
