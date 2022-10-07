Florida's Agriculture Commissioner urging the Governor to take a cue from President Biden. Nikki Fried sending a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis today asking him to consider pardons for simple marijuana possession. Fried says this will begin the process of loosening federal classification of the drug millions of Floridians now use for medication. Biden says the pardons will help those denied employment, housing or educational opportunities because of the charge, it does not apply to illegal immigrants.

