Lincoln, NE

foxnebraska.com

Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams

KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Registration numbers for Nebraska Democrats have not rebounded since May primary

Democratic voter registrations in Nebraska have been steadily declining all year, contradicting the expectation that the party’s numbers would bounce back following a surge of Republican registrations ahead of the May primary election. Though Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said she doesn’t expect the trend to change in...
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Agriculture Commissioner Pushes To Decriminalize Simple Pot Possession

Florida's Agriculture Commissioner urging the Governor to take a cue from President Biden. Nikki Fried sending a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis today asking him to consider pardons for simple marijuana possession. Fried says this will begin the process of loosening federal classification of the drug millions of Floridians now use for medication. Biden says the pardons will help those denied employment, housing or educational opportunities because of the charge, it does not apply to illegal immigrants.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Mailing Voter Info Postcards To Unregistered Voters

(Des Moines, IA) -- Postcards are going to 47-thousand Iowans who are not registered to vote, but are eligible. The postcard has instructions and a Q-R code for online registration. The Iowa Secretary of State's Office says 90-percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote. More than 538-thousand Iowans are registered to vote.
IOWA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams

A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska man sentenced to over six years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Superior man will serve over six years behind bars after a dog sniffed out meth inside his parked vehicle, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to 76 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute...
BEATRICE, NE
iheart.com

Brother Of Man Accused Of Murdering California Family Is Arrested

The brother of the man accused of kidnapping and murdering four members of a California family was arrested in connection with the case. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said that Alberto Salgado, 41, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Salgado's brother, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KSNB Local4

Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
EAGLE, NE
