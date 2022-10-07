Read full article on original website
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
etxview.com
Former Douglas County sheriff calls for candidate of opposing party to drop out
OMAHA -- A former longtime Republican Douglas County sheriff has called for the Democratic nominee to end his campaign, saying he is unfit for the job. Tim Dunning, who retired in December 2020 after 26 years in the elected position, issued a news release Wednesday slamming candidate Greg Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
doniphanherald.com
Registration numbers for Nebraska Democrats have not rebounded since May primary
Democratic voter registrations in Nebraska have been steadily declining all year, contradicting the expectation that the party’s numbers would bounce back following a surge of Republican registrations ahead of the May primary election. Though Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said she doesn’t expect the trend to change in...
kscj.com
RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR
NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
iheart.com
‘Lowlife scum:’ SC Sheriff's strong words for school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
Kearney Hub
Air Force ordered to pay $1 million plus back pay to Bellevue man denied job in 2014
The Air Force must pay a Bellevue man $1 million in damages and attorney fees by Nov. 29 after unlawfully denying him a job as a military historian for medical reasons in 2014, a federal appellate agency has ruled. David Bighia, 61, is also entitled to a job offer, and...
KETV.com
City alleges juror misconduct, challenges verdict in favor of former Omaha police captain
OMAHA, Neb. — In afederal court filing, the city of Omaha and Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer allege juror misconduct took place during the civil trial that resulted in a $700,000 award to former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez. A federal jury sided with Belcastro-Gonzalez, who sued, arguing she...
iheart.com
Agriculture Commissioner Pushes To Decriminalize Simple Pot Possession
Florida's Agriculture Commissioner urging the Governor to take a cue from President Biden. Nikki Fried sending a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis today asking him to consider pardons for simple marijuana possession. Fried says this will begin the process of loosening federal classification of the drug millions of Floridians now use for medication. Biden says the pardons will help those denied employment, housing or educational opportunities because of the charge, it does not apply to illegal immigrants.
iheart.com
Iowa Mailing Voter Info Postcards To Unregistered Voters
(Des Moines, IA) -- Postcards are going to 47-thousand Iowans who are not registered to vote, but are eligible. The postcard has instructions and a Q-R code for online registration. The Iowa Secretary of State's Office says 90-percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote. More than 538-thousand Iowans are registered to vote.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling over 500 grams of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will be spending 10 years behind bars for selling meth across the state, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was sentenced on Friday for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Fairbury man arrested in Norfolk for DWI, alcohol level more than twice the legal limit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Fairbury man was pulled over and arrested for DWI in Norfolk. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with 39-year-old Scott Jones, of Fairbury, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in Woodland Park. They found Jones reportedly intoxicated and arrest him for DWI. Deputies said...
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man sentenced to over six years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Superior man will serve over six years behind bars after a dog sniffed out meth inside his parked vehicle, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to 76 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute...
iheart.com
Brother Of Man Accused Of Murdering California Family Is Arrested
The brother of the man accused of kidnapping and murdering four members of a California family was arrested in connection with the case. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said that Alberto Salgado, 41, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Salgado's brother, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is...
KSNB Local4
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
iheart.com
WATCH: Looters Posing As Relief Volunteers Arrested In South Florida
Let me just say that you are absolute scum of the earth if you are looting in the Hurricane Ian ravaged areas of South Florida. But unsurprisingly, some people have been arrested for doing just that. According to the Lee County Sheriff, multiple people have been arrested for posing as...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, AG Doug Peterson criticize President Biden's marijuana announcement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands...
klkntv.com
‘We want them to take their hands off our bodies’: Women’s March fills steps of capital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The National Women’s March organization is calling for a “Fall of Reckoning” after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This weekend, the organization decided to hold rallies across the nation, filling the steps of Nebraska’s capital building with women calling for more reproductive rights.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Iowa on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
KETV.com
Nebraska man wanted for domestic violence assault arrested in Kansas on Thursday
EAGLE, Neb. — A Nebraska man wanted for a domestic assault was arrested in Kansas on Thursday night, according to law enforcement. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence assault call in Eagle around 8:17 p.m. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the...
