Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find
A team of investigators commissioned by the UN has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine. Among the crimes are torture and rape of children, some as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry said. It also found evidence of executions, indiscriminate rocket attacks, and...
Kicking Russia out of the United Nations Security Council 'not the right solution' argues spokesman
The spokesman for United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed climate change, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the potential need for reforms of the U.N. Charter with Fox News Digital at the U.N. General Assembly last week. Stéphane Dujarric highlighted the "division between countries" getting wider and wider as...
Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Jewish Press
Former US Ambassador David Friedman Baffled by Israel-Lebanon Deal on Gas Fields
David Friedman, the former US ambassador to Israel, expressed bewilderment over the pending proposal for an agreement on a maritime line between Israel and Lebanon, saying that it appears to entail significant Israeli concessions. The common Israel-Lebanon maritime boundary is not agreed upon between the two countries. The issue has...
'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral
The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis
In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
The Jewish Press
The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West
As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
The Jewish Press
Biden Administration, American Jews Worry Over Ben Gvir’s Rise in Israel
The rising popularity of Otzma Yehudit chairperson MK Itamar Ben Gvir is prompting senior Biden Administration officials to express concern that the right-wing attorney may become a minister in Israel’s next government, according to a report published Thursday by the Hebrew-language edition of Israel Hayom. But Jewish organizations in...
Renewed outrage after Amnesty Intl. says 16-year-old protester beaten to death
Amnesty International says a 16-year-old girl protesting against Iran’s oppressive laws was beaten to death by Iranian security forces. The government denies these claims. CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh reports.
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests
Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
White House: Biden's "Armageddon" warning not based on any new intel
The United States did not have any new intel about Russia and nuclear weapons before President Biden's stark "Armageddon" warning, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. The big picture: Biden warned Thursday that the U.S. faces the highest chance of "Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis"...
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
Russia rushes to reestablish supply lines after Crimea bridge explosion
Russia continued its rush on Sunday to reestablish supply lines to Crimea, after an explosion on Saturday damaged a bridge that serves as a critical supply route for Russia's troops in Ukraine. Driving the news: By Saturday night, some limited road and rail traffic had resumed on the Kerch Bridge.
Kirby: Biden’s Armageddon comment doesn’t reflect U.S. intel, but stakes of war
President Biden's warning last week that Russia's war in Ukraine marks the highest risk nuclear "Armageddon" since the Cuban missile crisis was a reflection of the war's high stakes and not new intelligence the U.S. has received, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." Driving...
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin threatens Kyiv with more retaliation missile strikes
Vladimir Putin said he will react “harshly” to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of strikes on cities across Ukraine.The Russian president said the strikes, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, were in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.Kremlin officials said they successfully targeted Ukrainian energy, military and communications infrastructure, while allies of Kyiv condemned Russia for hitting civilian areas and killing at least 11 people.Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of trying to wipe his country “off the...
‘Shocking blow to Indigenous land rights’ as court dismisses Maasai herder claim
Herders lodge appeal against ruling in their case against the Tanzanian government, which they say is violently evicting them from ancestral land
German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown
Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran
Armed Services chair: NATO holding together despite Putin's pressure
It's a testing time for the NATO alliance as European energy prices surge due to Russian supply cuts, Vladimir Putin issues nuclear threats, and the war rages on with Ukraine on the offensive and no end in sight. What they're saying: House Armed Services Chairman Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), who...
