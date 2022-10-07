ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Howard Fire Smoke Seen in South County

A brush fire in the Los Padres National Forest above Ojai created a plume of smoke seen from parts of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Ventura on Saturday. It's located in Rose Valley on forest land east of Highway 33 and Rose Valley Road, approximately a mile from the Bear Creek campground.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Sept. 18?

A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $4.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,105.
Santa Barbara Independent

Homicide in Santa Ynez

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of. Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Cambria Nursery opens new shop in downtown Cambria

Featuring boho-chic home decor, locally made goods, house plants and more. The new Cambria Nursery Downtown opened this summer at 4039 Burton Dr., bringing a new and eclectic shopping experience to downtown Cambria. The shop features boho-style home decor and furniture, modern coastal goods, a section dedicated to local artists and creators, beautiful house plants and planters, and so much more, all hand-picked for inspiration and quality.
CAMBRIA, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

On Sept. 26, Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Atascadero for grand theft: money/labor/property and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 26, Christopher Riley Fields, 34, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at 9522 El Camino Real for failure to appear after...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff's Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Dubroff: State Street’s problems have a simple solution

When it comes to fixing Santa Barbara’s increasingly shabby-looking State Street, it’s clear that the issue nobody wants to address is housing. With an additional 5,000 or more residents in the downtown core, State Street would again resemble a vibrant neighborhood that could support the merchants and restaurants who are struggling to sustain themselves.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

