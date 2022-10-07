Read full article on original website
Related
Total value of SLO County property sets a new record in ‘wow’ year for residential growth
While residential property values had another strong year in the county, business property value had a comparatively modest showing in 2022 compared to last year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the decrease in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the last week to $361. That’s $118 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $379. In the past...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 7 most expensive homes that sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Sep. 25?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $880,000, $477 per square foot.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Howard Fire Smoke Seen in South County
A brush fire in the Los Padres National Forest above Ojai created a plume of smoke seen from parts of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Ventura on Saturday. It's located in Rose Valley on forest land east of Highway 33 and Rose Valley Road, approximately a mile from the Bear Creek campground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Sept. 18?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $4.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,105.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Barbara the week of Sep. 25?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara decreased in the past week to $1,114. That’s $635 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,169. In the last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Historic Central Coast theater will be renovated with help from $5 million grant
Renovation of the historic Royal Theater in Guadalupe received a big boost with a $5 million state grant for the project that community leaders hope will revive the downtown area. Guadalupe leaders and residents joined state Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday for a pair of check presentations amounting...
Santa Barbara Independent
Homicide in Santa Ynez
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of. Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cambria Nursery opens new shop in downtown Cambria
Featuring boho-chic home decor, locally made goods, house plants and more. The new Cambria Nursery Downtown opened this summer at 4039 Burton Dr., bringing a new and eclectic shopping experience to downtown Cambria. The shop features boho-style home decor and furniture, modern coastal goods, a section dedicated to local artists and creators, beautiful house plants and planters, and so much more, all hand-picked for inspiration and quality.
Stearns Wharf turns 150 years old
Stearns Wharf is celebrating its 150th Anniversary Saturday. The post Stearns Wharf turns 150 years old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
Fatal head-on crash closes Hwy 154 near Santa Ynez
One person was killed in a head-on, three-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2
On Sept. 26, Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Atascadero for grand theft: money/labor/property and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 26, Christopher Riley Fields, 34, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at 9522 El Camino Real for failure to appear after...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide
Santa Barbara Sheriff's have identified 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris as the main suspect in a homicide that killed one in Santa Ynez Saturday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One injured in stabbing near Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night
Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one injured and bystanders running from the scene on 13th and Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night. The post One injured in stabbing near Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
pacbiztimes.com
Dubroff: State Street’s problems have a simple solution
When it comes to fixing Santa Barbara’s increasingly shabby-looking State Street, it’s clear that the issue nobody wants to address is housing. With an additional 5,000 or more residents in the downtown core, State Street would again resemble a vibrant neighborhood that could support the merchants and restaurants who are struggling to sustain themselves.
Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf celebrates 150 years this Saturday. At sunset, about 7 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. Throughout the day there will be music and activities. The post Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are investigating a fatal homicide in the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez that occurred in the early morning on Saturday. The post One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 1