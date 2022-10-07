Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
actionnews5.com
MPD hosts ‘Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament’ to help Shelby County families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just hours away from a community event aimed at curbing juvenile crime here in Shelby County. The annual “Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament” returns for the second year in a row. Monday’s event is hosted by the Memphis Police Department.
Experts urge Memphians to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flu season is here and Shelby County health officials are urging Memphians to get their flu shot along with any COVID-19 booster shots they may need. "People die every year from the flu, but that doesn't have to be the case," Shelby County Health Department Director Michelle Taylor said.
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
Man uses mouse trap to steal checks from drop box in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after using a mouse trap to steal checks from an apartment complex dropbox in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said It happened at Hillcrest apartment around 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 30. The man peeped through the latch to see...
actionnews5.com
FedEx Cares: 19K care packages set to bring holiday joy to US servicemen and women
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Through a FedEx Cares event, several volunteers spent their Friday morning packing care packages as a way to deliver joy this holiday season to those who serve our country. Packaging a little piece of home to servicemen and women both locally and globally. “Getting one of...
One dead after Hickory Hill Kroger shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call outside a Kroger gas station in Hickory Hill Sunday shortly after noon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD says the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect driving northbound on Riverdale after the […]
WISH-TV
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
(CNN) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: What are “dry fuels” and why do they pose a threat?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you watched a weather forecast recently wondered what it means when we say “dry fuels?”. Dry fuels have been a big part of the forecast as of late. It simply refers to wildland vegetation, such as grasses, shrubs and trees. Fire behavior is highly...
actionnews5.com
Sorority hosts domestic violence awareness event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizations in the Mid-South work hard Saturday to bring awareness to an issue that plagues communities everywhere. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. brought Memphis police and survivors together to discuss domestic violence. According to the Family Safe Center, it often times takes a victim...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Fire Department honors fallen heroes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, Mid-Southerners paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Fifty-six fallen firefighters were honored at Memphis’s Annual Firefighters Memorial Service. For each name etched in stone on the wall of honor, a rose...
Locals react after driver does donuts in front of MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents are puzzled after a video shows cars doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while a nearby Memphis Police Department car doesn’t so much as flash its lights. The viewer that shot the video told FOX13 it happened Saturday morning around midnight at...
actionnews5.com
2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting on American Way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village near American Way. According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m. Two other people were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical conditions. Police have not arrested anyone.
Fake active shooter threat causes lockdown at Mississippi school
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — False reports of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School caused panicked moments for parents and a large police presence Friday afternoon, according to the Southaven Police Department (SPD). SPD said they got a call Friday afternoon saying that 10 people had been shot at...
actionnews5.com
Suspects wanted after Medical District shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department recovered a video that identifies the shooter from Saturday’s incident in the Medical District. According to MPD, the victim was approached by a man, who flashed a gun and threatened to shoot him. He then backed up and walked to a...
actionnews5.com
TBI issued Silver Alert for Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man. According to TBI, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 6 and was last seen wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe. Anderson has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last...
localmemphis.com
Man killed at Kroger gas station on Riverdale | MPD searching for the suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed at the Kroger gas station located in the 4770 Block of Riverdale Sunday, Oct. 9 around noon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Now MPD is searching for the suspect's vehicle. According to MPD, surveillance video captured the alleged suspect leaving...
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
