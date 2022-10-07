ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
WREG

One dead after Hickory Hill Kroger shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call outside a Kroger gas station in Hickory Hill Sunday shortly after noon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD says the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect driving northbound on Riverdale after the […]
actionnews5.com

Breakdown: What are “dry fuels” and why do they pose a threat?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you watched a weather forecast recently wondered what it means when we say “dry fuels?”. Dry fuels have been a big part of the forecast as of late. It simply refers to wildland vegetation, such as grasses, shrubs and trees. Fire behavior is highly...
actionnews5.com

Sorority hosts domestic violence awareness event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizations in the Mid-South work hard Saturday to bring awareness to an issue that plagues communities everywhere. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. brought Memphis police and survivors together to discuss domestic violence. According to the Family Safe Center, it often times takes a victim...
actionnews5.com

Memphis Fire Department honors fallen heroes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, Mid-Southerners paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Fifty-six fallen firefighters were honored at Memphis’s Annual Firefighters Memorial Service. For each name etched in stone on the wall of honor, a rose...
actionnews5.com

2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
actionnews5.com

Man dead after shooting on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village near American Way. According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m. Two other people were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical conditions. Police have not arrested anyone.
actionnews5.com

Suspects wanted after Medical District shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department recovered a video that identifies the shooter from Saturday’s incident in the Medical District. According to MPD, the victim was approached by a man, who flashed a gun and threatened to shoot him. He then backed up and walked to a...
actionnews5.com

TBI issued Silver Alert for Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man. According to TBI, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 6 and was last seen wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe. Anderson has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last...
actionnews5.com

Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR

