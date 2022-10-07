ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta shooting leaves man critical at West End laundromat

ATLANTA - A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening after being shot at a laundromat located in Atlanta’s West End. Officers were called out around 8:15 p.m. to the Huebsch Laundry located at 855 Oak Street SW. Atlanta police say officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by

NW ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's...
Marietta police shoot gun-wielding man on roof

MARIETTA, Ga. - A man, who officials said was in crisis, is being treated for injuries after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. The Marietta Fire Department request help from the police around 10:30 p.m. when they located a young man standing on the roof of his home, holding a rifle.
