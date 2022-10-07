Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta shooting leaves man critical at West End laundromat
ATLANTA - A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening after being shot at a laundromat located in Atlanta’s West End. Officers were called out around 8:15 p.m. to the Huebsch Laundry located at 855 Oak Street SW. Atlanta police say officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by
NW ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's...
fox5atlanta.com
Stray bullet strikes woman outside Atlantic Station movie theater, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a woman was injured by gunfire during a fight in Atlantic Station late Saturday evening. It happened around 11:45 p.m. in front of the Regal Atlantic Station located at 261 19th St. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta police shoot gun-wielding man on roof
MARIETTA, Ga. - A man, who officials said was in crisis, is being treated for injuries after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. The Marietta Fire Department request help from the police around 10:30 p.m. when they located a young man standing on the roof of his home, holding a rifle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Woman struck, killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene in DeKalb County on Saturday evening, according to police.
21-year-old flees from deputies while being questioned, arrested on multiple charges
ATLANTA — One person was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office while they were out assisting Atlanta Police with an operation focused on violent gang offenders. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 28, officials arrested a known gang member who was...
Gwinnett man arrested in double shooting blocks from UGA campus
A Gwinnett County man has been charged in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks away from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
GBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
Officer injured while detaining suspect in NE Atlanta
An Atlanta police officer was injured Friday while detaining a suspect in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, police said....
Suspect identified after woman is found dead in Gwinnett County construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County. Police said on Friday, they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. just after 7 p.m.
Police: Man wanted in connection to shooting death of woman at Stone Mountain construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. Gwinnett County Police Department released the name of the person suspected of shooting a woman to death at a construction site on Friday; photos were also shared. The department also gave the name of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting
SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims
Metro Atlanta teenagers and children have frequently been gunfire victims in 2022.
1 arrested, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside Clayton County barbershop
One man has been arrested and police are looking for two more people they say were involved in a fatal shooting at a Clayton County business months ago.
GSP K-9 officer, murder suspect both dead after officer-involved shooting in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning after a chase led to a SWAT standoff with a murder suspect. The suspect was also shot and killed by police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police were conducting...
Cops: Man charged in fatal DeKalb auto shop shooting claims self-defense
A 60-year-old man charged with murder Tuesday says he shot another man at a DeKalb County business in self-defense, acco...
Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Murder suspect, K-9 officer dead after chase through Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI says a chase of a possible murder suspect in Clayton County on Friday ended in a deadly confrontation which claimed the lives of the suspect and a police K9. This started after Clayton County police officers spotted a vehicle associated with a murder investigation...
Man found shot to death inside Clayton County home
A man was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a Clayton County home after being shot multiple times, police said.
Comments / 0