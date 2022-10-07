Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight: Brewery Hopping with Ken Walker
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way we highlight activities, places, and things happening in our own backyard. Popular local vlogger, Ken Walker shares a few places people can check out if they are Brewery Hopping. For more information about Ken and his vlog, click here. Notice...
WIS-TV
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
WIS-TV
“That part is really emotional for me,” resident recalls moments leading up to evacuation during thousand-year flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week marks the 7-year anniversary of the thousand-year flooding that devastated areas across the Midlands. The historic flooding cost millions of dollars in damages and 19 lives were lost. All of this was brought on by days of record-breaking rainfall of more than 20 inches of rain and more than fifteen dams failing.
WIS-TV
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
WIS-TV
Police search for missing teen in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing teen girl. Kaylee Mickens, 14, was last seen Friday morning when she was dropped off at school. She never returned home on Corbett Street. Investigators said she has previously run away from home. Anyone with...
WIS-TV
Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place at Segra Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set to take place in Segra Park Saturday. The Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina said they’re inviting residents of the Midlands to join them in the fight against the disease by participating in the walk. The walk,...
WIS-TV
Nonprofit honors fallen CPD officer with memorial run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The nonprofit Running 4 Heroes Inc. honored a fallen CPD officer with a memorial run. The organization said a memorial flag was run a mile in recognition of Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley. Owens-Riley died of cardiac arrest on Sept. 24 while undergoing a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. His funeral was held on Oct. 6. and he was posthumously inducted into the team.
WIS-TV
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
WIS-TV
Richland Co. deputies investigating after two people found dead in home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Columbia. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 400 block of Greensprings Drive in Northeast Columbia for a welfare check. Inside the home, deputies found a man and a...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Help is here through the Youth Mental Health First Aid training
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The statistics are alarming in our country when it comes to the number of young people dealing with poor mental health. Self-injury and suicide in kids ages five to 17 have gone up 45% in the first half of last year. Help is here. LRADAC -...
WIS-TV
Clarendon County offering reward in club shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said a reward for information is being offered in a deadly shooting investigation. On Sept. 24 CCSO and SLED were at the scene of a shooting at Petey’s Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln. Three victims were shot in the incident. One of them died.
WIS-TV
Deputies search for teen accused of pepper-spraying store clerk
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teen accused of pepper-spraying a store clerk. The incident happened on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. at the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets. The victim told...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police searching for missing elderly man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re looking for a man missing since Monday, Oct. 3. CPD said they’re asking the public for help finding 72-year-old Calvin Corley. Investigators say he has a medical condition that needs attention. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT - After several dry days, clouds and a few showers will move in this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Headlines. Partly Sunny and dry weather is expected today highs in the low 70s. We are tracking a slight chance of a shower Monday as a weak upper-level system crosses the area, Rain Chance 30%. Morning lows will start in the 50s this week...
WIS-TV
CPD releases surveillance photo of suspect in deadly Ripplemeyer shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect in a deadly shooting. Friday the department posted a photo on social media of the suspect. On Aug. 23, CPD responded to the North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Ave. after being alerted to a gunshot...
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
WIS-TV
Inmate escapes jail overnight in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate escaped the SCSO Detention Center Sunday. Staff at the center found Lance Michael Alberti had escaped from the jail after an early morning inmate check on Oct. 9. Alberti had originally been brought to the detention center...
WIS-TV
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
