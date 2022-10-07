United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) has kicked off its 10th annual Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school children in need. UWMOC is collecting new winter coats in toddler sizes 3T to 4T and children’s sizes Extra Small to Extra Large to be distributed to more than 50 schools throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. The collection will run through Nov. 1, according to a press release.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO