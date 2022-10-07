Read full article on original website
Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 28
United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) has kicked off its 10th annual Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school children in need. UWMOC is collecting new winter coats in toddler sizes 3T to 4T and children’s sizes Extra Small to Extra Large to be distributed to more than 50 schools throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. The collection will run through Nov. 1, according to a press release.
Diocese of Trenton to establish first shrine at Middletown’s Parish of Saint Mary
MIDDLETOWN — Twenty-five years ago, parishioners at the Parish of Saint Mary took on what seemed like a Herculean task: Manning a continuous, 24-hour prayer vigil before the Holy Eucharist indefinitely. A quarter-century later, the Eucharistic Adoration Chapel at Saint Mary has been designated as the first shrine in...
Tinton Falls continues to add officers to ranks of police department
TINTON FALLS — A new officer has joined the ranks of the Tinton Falls Police Department. During a Borough Council meeting on Sept. 20, Joey Fields II was sworn in as the newest officer on the force. The ceremony was conducted by Police Chief Michael Delucia, who took command...
Raymond S. Santiago sworn in as Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor
Raymond S. Santiago was sworn in on Oct. 7 as Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor, a title he assumes pending confirmation to a full five-year term by the New Jersey State Senate after being nominated for the role by Gov. Phil Murphy in September. The swearing-in ceremony, administered at the Monmouth...
New Jersey DEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease
Officials at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and to report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced. Beech leaf disease was first detected...
Tinton Falls council action memorializes easements with developer
TINTON FALLS — Municipal officials in Tinton Falls are taking action to move forward with the development of a 60,800-square-foot warehouse complex on Pine Brook Road. During a meeting on Sept. 6, the members of the Borough Council passed two resolutions related to the Mid-Monmouth Tech Center warehouse complex at 1200 Pine Brook Road.
Tinton Falls officials plan to authorize additional police personnel
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council are taking action to increase the maximum number of patrol officers who may be hired by the Tinton Falls Police Department. During a meeting on Sept. 20, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, amend the police force section of the municipal code by changing the composition of the police force.
Red Bank mayor’s race unopposed; change in council candidate
RED BANK — A former Republican member of the Red Bank Borough Council has entered the race for a seat on the governing body, while the Republican nominee for mayor has withdrawn from the upcoming election. Mark Taylor, who served on the Borough Council from 2016-18, announced his candidacy...
Tinton Falls cannabis subcomittee will review business applications
TINTON FALLS – A subcommittee has been established to accept and review applications that will be submitted by individuals and entities seeking to operate cannabis businesses in Tinton Falls. During a meeting on Sept. 6, the members of the Borough Council passed a resolution which establishes the process for...
State announces plan to install EV charging stations at parks, forests
New Jersey state parks are among the latest recipients of funding to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure, giving visitors the opportunity to appreciate and protect the environment while quietly charging their vehicles during outings, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette announced. In March, the New Jersey Board of Public...
Rutgers RWJ Medical School offers COVID-19 resources in five languages
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School’s Department of Pediatrics recently launched a website that presents multilingual resources about COVID-19 vaccines in children and young adults. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 14.6 million children have tested positive for...
G Tree’s seeking cannabis cultivator license to operate in Red Bank
RED BANK – Members of the Red Bank Borough Council have passed a resolution which acknowledges an entity known as G Tree’s, LLC, has proposed operating a permitted cannabis business in town. The council’s resolution acknowledges that the entity’s proposal would not exceed the municipal limit for the...
Eatontown officials seek to ban garbage from being dumped at local parks
EATONTOWN – The members of the Borough Council are taking action to prohibit solid waste that is generated at outside sources from being disposed at Eatontown’s parks, playgrounds and parking lots. During a meeting on Sept. 28, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, prohibit individuals...
Mary Pat Angelini appointed by county commissioners to college board
Brookdale Community College administrators have announced Mary Pat Angelini’s appointment by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the Board of Trustees through August 2026. Angelini was officially sworn in during the board’s Sept. 28 meeting. Brookdale Community College is the county college of Monmouth County....
Red Bank officials address metered parking through new ordinance
RED BANK — The members of the Borough Council have implemented new regulations regarding metered parking in Red Bank. During a meeting on Sept. 28, council members adopted an ordinance that amends the parking meter zones section of the vehicles and traffic chapter in the borough code. Under the...
Eatontown officials address use of ambulance services in borough
EATONTOWN — Municipal officials have established new regulations for first aid services that require patient care facilities in Eatontown to use their own ambulance services for non-emergencies. During a meeting on Sept. 14, the members of the Borough Council adopted an ordinance that amends the borough’s first aid and...
