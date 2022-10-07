ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 28

United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) has kicked off its 10th annual Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school children in need. UWMOC is collecting new winter coats in toddler sizes 3T to 4T and children’s sizes Extra Small to Extra Large to be distributed to more than 50 schools throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. The collection will run through Nov. 1, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fair Haven, NJ
City
Rumson, NJ
Fair Haven, NJ
Sports
City
Hazlet, NJ
Rumson, NJ
Education
City
Raritan, NJ
Raritan, NJ
Education
Rumson, NJ
Sports
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Raritan, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pereira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Central#Raritan High School#Rfh
The Atlantic Hub

The Atlantic Hub

Red Bank, NJ
158
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News for Rumson, Red Bank, Eatontown, Monmouth Beach, West LongBranch,

 https://centraljersey.com/atlantic-hub/

Comments / 0

Community Policy