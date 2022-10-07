Read full article on original website
Haaland nets 20th goal of season as City beats Southampton
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal in just 13 games this season as Manchester City routed Southampton 4-0 to lead the English Premier League on Saturday. Haaland extended his scoring streak to 10 straight games in all competitions by netting the fourth goal in the...
ESPN
Ronaldo, Antony score as Man United cruise past Everton
Manchester United cruised to a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo got back on the scoresheet with his first Premier League goal of the season. Ronaldo, 37, scored his 700th club career goal to give United the lead after Antony had equalised from Alex...
ESPN
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
SB Nation
Everton vs Manchester United: Predicted Line-Up | Will DCL Finally Return?
There’s a feel-good factor around Everton Football Club at the moment. And having supported the club since 1996, that makes me nervous. Why? Because it’s Everton Football Club. But maybe this time it’s different? Maybe this time we’re actually going somewhere. Maybe this time…. So how...
Arsenal v Liverpool Team News, Premier League
The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
KVIA
Rampant Arsenal beats Liverpool; Ronaldo nets landmark goal
It must be getting harder and harder for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to deny his team is a genuine title challenger in the Premier League this season. Arteta was still sticking to the script after a 3-2 win over Liverpool that returned Arsenal to the top of the standings. Arsenal was pegged back twice by Liverpool at Emirates Stadium but showed resilience and lots of character to recover again as Bukayo Saka converted a penalty in the 76th minute to seal an eighth win in nine league games this season. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his club career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 win at Everton. West Ham and Crystal Palace also won.
Yardbarker
Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups
Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
Everton vs Man Utd prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has called for more intensity and effort from his players, following a win in the Europa League in midweek.The Red Devils still struggled at times against Omonia Nicosia, despite recalling the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro - and a heavy defeat at the hands of Man City last week.Everton will present tough opposition once more as they have the league’s best defensive record this season.Follow Everton vs Man Utd LIVEThe Toffees are up to 11th after a six-game unbeaten run, while United themselves were on a run of four straight wins prior to...
SB Nation
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Goals, Highlights & How to Watch | Ronaldo puts Utd ahead
Halftime - United have bounced back from a good start for the Blues with two goals from the Toffees turnovers to lead 2-1 at the break. 43’ - Iwobi loses the ball in the United half and Casemiro finds a streaking Ronaldo down the Everton right and he slots the ball past Pickford, United lead 2-1 just before the break.
Yardbarker
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News
Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow at 3pm in the Premier League, and will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the league under Graham Potter. Chelsea were victorious last time out due to a Conor Gallagher last minute winner against Crystal Palace. The Blue's host a Wolves...
NBC Sports
Manchester United overcomes early deficit to beat Everton
This week it was Manchester United’s turn to get terrific center forward play, as the Red Devils came back from an early concession to beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday at Goodison Park. Cooked by Manchester derby rival Erling Haaland last week, United got an Anthony Martial assist and later...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo proves himself in Man United's much-needed win over Everton
LIVERPOOL, England -- After a thorough dismantling at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, Manchester United bounced back on Sunday at Goodison Park against Everton, earning a 2-1 win. Everton's Alex Iwobi and United's Antony exchanged goals inside the first 15 minutes, until an injury...
NBC Sports
Tottenham wins at Brighton behind Harry Kane’s eighth of the season
Harry Kane’s eighth goal of the Premier League season pushed Tottenham Hotspur into third place on the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Tottenham was playing with heavy hearts following the death of fitness coach Gian Piero...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Pino, Mount, Pellegrini, Ake, Jutgla, Zakaria, Doku
Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, heading into the final 20 months of his contract. Roma's Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph) Inter Milan are set to launch another bid...
Watch: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool Match Highlights, Saka Penalty Wins Three Points For The Gunners
Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon in an enthralling contest and you can watch the match highlights here.
Yardbarker
(Photo) Michael Carrick spotted in Man United away end at Goodison Park
Manchester United’s away support was at its brilliant best on Sunday evening as the fans spurred their team on to earn a vital three points at Goodison Park. The supporters in attendance endured a nervy end to the game, however, with Everton desperate to equalise just minutes after United had a goal harshly disallowed for handball.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
Chelsea have identified two players from two different European clubs as players they would like at the club in the future. The club have interest in Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma, who is currently captain of the side, and Yeremy Pino from Villarreal. Mason Mount's contract talks are dragging along, and...
Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EPL Thriller
England midfielder Bukayo Saka netted twice for the Gunners, while all the other scorers were South American.
AC Milan Vs Chelsea Match Preview: UEFA Champions League
Chelsea travel to the San Siro to once again face AC Milan in Matchday 4 of the Champions League.
UEFA・
Comments / 0