ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Ronaldo, Antony score as Man United cruise past Everton

Manchester United cruised to a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo got back on the scoresheet with his first Premier League goal of the season. Ronaldo, 37, scored his 700th club career goal to give United the lead after Antony had equalised from Alex...
MLS
ESPN

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Solanke
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Anthony Martial
KVIA

Rampant Arsenal beats Liverpool; Ronaldo nets landmark goal

It must be getting harder and harder for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to deny his team is a genuine title challenger in the Premier League this season. Arteta was still sticking to the script after a 3-2 win over Liverpool that returned Arsenal to the top of the standings. Arsenal was pegged back twice by Liverpool at Emirates Stadium but showed resilience and lots of character to recover again as Bukayo Saka converted a penalty in the 76th minute to seal an eighth win in nine league games this season. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his club career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 win at Everton. West Ham and Crystal Palace also won.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups

Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Man Utd prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has called for more intensity and effort from his players, following a win in the Europa League in midweek.The Red Devils still struggled at times against Omonia Nicosia, despite recalling the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro - and a heavy defeat at the hands of Man City last week.Everton will present tough opposition once more as they have the league’s best defensive record this season.Follow Everton vs Man Utd LIVEThe Toffees are up to 11th after a six-game unbeaten run, while United themselves were on a run of four straight wins prior to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Fulham#Fpl Gameweek 10#Fantasy Football Hub#Fantasy Premier League#Nottingham Forest
Yardbarker

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News

Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow at 3pm in the Premier League, and will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the league under Graham Potter. Chelsea were victorious last time out due to a Conor Gallagher last minute winner against Crystal Palace. The Blue's host a Wolves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Manchester United overcomes early deficit to beat Everton

This week it was Manchester United’s turn to get terrific center forward play, as the Red Devils came back from an early concession to beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday at Goodison Park. Cooked by Manchester derby rival Erling Haaland last week, United got an Anthony Martial assist and later...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo proves himself in Man United's much-needed win over Everton

LIVERPOOL, England -- After a thorough dismantling at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, Manchester United bounced back on Sunday at Goodison Park against Everton, earning a 2-1 win. Everton's Alex Iwobi and United's Antony exchanged goals inside the first 15 minutes, until an injury...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Pino, Mount, Pellegrini, Ake, Jutgla, Zakaria, Doku

Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, heading into the final 20 months of his contract. Roma's Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph) Inter Milan are set to launch another bid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

(Photo) Michael Carrick spotted in Man United away end at Goodison Park

Manchester United’s away support was at its brilliant best on Sunday evening as the fans spurred their team on to earn a vital three points at Goodison Park. The supporters in attendance endured a nervy end to the game, however, with Everton desperate to equalise just minutes after United had a goal harshly disallowed for handball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino

Chelsea have identified two players from two different European clubs as players they would like at the club in the future. The club have interest in Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma, who is currently captain of the side, and Yeremy Pino from Villarreal. Mason Mount's contract talks are dragging along, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy