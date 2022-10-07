ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Centre Daily

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers

Spread: 49ers -6.5 2 Star play on the 49ers covering: This will be tight for three quarters plus but similar to last week, the Panthers will let this one slip away late. The Panthers' offense has struggled to score all year and figuring things out against the league's top defense is very unlikely.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

X-Factors Ahead of Week 5 | Seahawks @ Saints

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) are in dire need of a victory and a momentum swing in their 2022 season. Their opponent this week, the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans played arguably their best game of the season in Week 4 but came away just short of victory. Now, facing another week without Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, the Saints offense needs to find their groove against a young Seattle defense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSOC Charlotte

Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule after 11-27 record

CHARLOTTE — After a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, Matt Rhule is no longer the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Monday. The move comes after a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The loss brought Rhule’s coaching record to 11-27, which is a .289 winning percentage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Game Recap: Taysom Hill’s Huge Day Helps Saints Get Win Over Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints got a big win at home against the Seahawks, improving to 2-3 on the young season. A heavy dose of Taysom Hill was key in seeing New Orleans getting past Seattle. There are still a lot of things to cleanup for this team, and the health certainly is a focal point as two key players went down during the course of the game. However, we get to talk about a win for the Saints this week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Falcons dare to tackle Brady, and suffer the consequences

TAMPA, Fla. – Sunday was billed as a battle for the lead in the NFC South. For that, give these talent-strapped Falcons high praise for taking any kind of real intrigue into the season’s fifth game. But no surprise that such a day would be won by the...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

View the original article to see embedded media. In the hours after the Cleveland Browns suffered their latest loss in no small part due to poor linebacker play, general manager has reportedly made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker veteran Deion Jones. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a late round pick.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Lions’ Week 5 Grades: Lions Wave White Flag Before Bye Week

A windy Sunday afternoon began with optimism for the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered the game hoping to roll a New England Patriots team starting its third-string quarterback. However, defensive struggles and an ineffective offense made for a nightmarish day. The Lions were shut out Sunday, 29-0, and fell to...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show: Week 5 - Seahawks @ Saints

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the first half of action between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Watch Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to get their first victory last week, but it will be another challenge altogether to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Monday night. The Raiders (1-3) can't afford to be anywhere else than at their best against the Chiefs (3-1), and we have the keys to how they can get that much-needed victory.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Rams Drop Second-Straight in Loss to Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams are officially in trouble. On Sunday afternoon, the Rams hosted the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, hoping to get back in the win column after an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Unfortunately for the Rams, it wasn't to be, as they...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Commanders Lose vs. Titans: 3 Takeaways From Washington’s 4th Straight Loss

As a pass interference call moved the Washington Commanders to the Tennessee Titans’ two-yard line, their three-game losing streak appeared to be near its end. Ultimately, that wouldn’t be the case as, after two incomplete passes, quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the goal line by David Long and Tennessee hung on to win 21-17.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and moved to 1-4 for the first time since 2019. As the 38-3 final score would indicate, the team needs to make improvements in just about every phase of the game. The offense has struggled to score...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have avoided the inevitable for years, but that's because they've lived and died from players who fit the glue that keeps NFL franchises together. In the National Football League, no one is good forever. Even the best of the best fall, and while not always...
PITTSBURGH, PA

