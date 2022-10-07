Read full article on original website
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers
Spread: 49ers -6.5 2 Star play on the 49ers covering: This will be tight for three quarters plus but similar to last week, the Panthers will let this one slip away late. The Panthers' offense has struggled to score all year and figuring things out against the league's top defense is very unlikely.
Source: CeeDee Lamb (MRI), Tony Pollard (Illness) ‘Good to Go’ for Cowboys at Rams
Cooper Rush will once again be in charge of the offense in Week 5's meeting featuring his Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Rams ... and the 3-1 visitors will have at their disposal two explosive weapons on offense. There was at least some mild concern at midweek over a...
Packers and Lions Losses Make it a Perfect NFC North Sunday for the Vikings
Results-wise, Sunday couldn't have gone any better for the Vikings. They certainly could've made things a bit less stressful in their 29-22 victory over the Bears, but a win is a win. And it wasn't just that game that went well. Before the Vikings and Bears kicked off, early-arriving spectators...
X-Factors Ahead of Week 5 | Seahawks @ Saints
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) are in dire need of a victory and a momentum swing in their 2022 season. Their opponent this week, the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans played arguably their best game of the season in Week 4 but came away just short of victory. Now, facing another week without Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, the Saints offense needs to find their groove against a young Seattle defense.
Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule after 11-27 record
CHARLOTTE — After a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, Matt Rhule is no longer the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Monday. The move comes after a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The loss brought Rhule’s coaching record to 11-27, which is a .289 winning percentage.
Game Recap: Taysom Hill’s Huge Day Helps Saints Get Win Over Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints got a big win at home against the Seahawks, improving to 2-3 on the young season. A heavy dose of Taysom Hill was key in seeing New Orleans getting past Seattle. There are still a lot of things to cleanup for this team, and the health certainly is a focal point as two key players went down during the course of the game. However, we get to talk about a win for the Saints this week.
Falcons dare to tackle Brady, and suffer the consequences
TAMPA, Fla. – Sunday was billed as a battle for the lead in the NFC South. For that, give these talent-strapped Falcons high praise for taking any kind of real intrigue into the season’s fifth game. But no surprise that such a day would be won by the...
Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense
View the original article to see embedded media. In the hours after the Cleveland Browns suffered their latest loss in no small part due to poor linebacker play, general manager has reportedly made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker veteran Deion Jones. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a late round pick.
Lions’ Week 5 Grades: Lions Wave White Flag Before Bye Week
A windy Sunday afternoon began with optimism for the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered the game hoping to roll a New England Patriots team starting its third-string quarterback. However, defensive struggles and an ineffective offense made for a nightmarish day. The Lions were shut out Sunday, 29-0, and fell to...
Cowboys ‘Nobody’s Underdog!’ Beat Rams; Another Upset, 4th Straight Win
It can become a helluva slogan. "We're nobody's underdog!'' said Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy as his streaking team prepped for Sunday's Week 5 meeting at the Los Angeles Rams. As I pointed out to him the following day at The Star, he was wrong in a literal sense; Dallas...
Josh Allen ‘Was Ticked Off’; Here’s Why as Bills Offense Dominates Steelers, 38-3: Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, as two AFC teams seemingly headed in different directions meet. ... and in the end, the Bills recorded a 38-3 blowout win in which Josh Allen put up huge numbers. And yet ... “Honestly I felt like I...
The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show: Week 5 - Seahawks @ Saints
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the first half of action between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Watch Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose:...
Cowboys Announce ‘We’re For Real!’ Micah Parsons’ Dominant Defense Dumps Rams; Top 10 Whitty Observations
Dorance Armstrong's two big plays and Micah Parsons on one leg - making the above, now justifiable claim - are enough to suffocate the defending Super Bowl champs in Dallas' 22-10 victory. Our 10 Observations on another win from "Nobody's Underdog'' ... 10. DOOMSDAY 4.0 - The Cowboys continued their...
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Suit For Bengals’ Primetime Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night. Joe Burrow got to M&T Bank Stadium in an all black suit. Check out his pregame look below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders were able to get their first victory last week, but it will be another challenge altogether to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Monday night. The Raiders (1-3) can't afford to be anywhere else than at their best against the Chiefs (3-1), and we have the keys to how they can get that much-needed victory.
Rams Drop Second-Straight in Loss to Cowboys
The Los Angeles Rams are officially in trouble. On Sunday afternoon, the Rams hosted the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, hoping to get back in the win column after an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Unfortunately for the Rams, it wasn't to be, as they...
Cowboys BREAKING: O-Lineman Jason Peters OUT for Dallas; How Long? Rams How to Watch, Betting Odds
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Commanders Lose vs. Titans: 3 Takeaways From Washington’s 4th Straight Loss
As a pass interference call moved the Washington Commanders to the Tennessee Titans’ two-yard line, their three-game losing streak appeared to be near its end. Ultimately, that wouldn’t be the case as, after two incomplete passes, quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the goal line by David Long and Tennessee hung on to win 21-17.
Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and moved to 1-4 for the first time since 2019. As the 38-3 final score would indicate, the team needs to make improvements in just about every phase of the game. The offense has struggled to score...
Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have avoided the inevitable for years, but that's because they've lived and died from players who fit the glue that keeps NFL franchises together. In the National Football League, no one is good forever. Even the best of the best fall, and while not always...
