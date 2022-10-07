Read full article on original website
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth
Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Asteroid smacked by NASA spacecraft now has a debris trail more than 6,000 miles long
The debris trail of an asteroid hit by a NASA spacecraft is a comet-like tail consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.
'Moon bloopers' from NASA is the space footage we didn't know we needed
Apparently, walking on the moon is harder than it looks.
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Collide With an Asteroid. Watch Live Here
On September 26 at 11.15 pm UTC, NASA's DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of...
Astronomers stunned as binary asteroid Didymos-Dimorphos brightens after DART space rock impact
Astronomers watched in awe as binary asteroid Didymos brightened up immediately after the impact of NASA's DART mission on Monday (Sept. 26).
Nasa reveals stunning new photos of spacecraft smashing into asteroid for ‘Earth-saving’ mission
TWO of the most powerful telescopes ever built have revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid. The snaps released last week of the collision by Nasa's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor indicate that the collision looks to have been much greater than expected. The...
NASA, SpaceX Crew-5 astronaut mission arrives at the International Space Station
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday afternoon following a 29-hour journey from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
Continent-size dust storm threatens NASA's Mars InSight lander
After nearly four (Earth) years, and 1,373 sols (Martian days), the team managing NASA's InSight is working to get as much life as possible out of the nearly 20-foot wide, 789-pound lander. The lander has long-since surpassed its primary mission and is now close to the end of its extended...
When will we know how much DART changed the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos?
It will take days to weeks for astronomers to confirm whether or not NASA's asteroid smasher DART changed the orbit of its target, asteroid Dimorphos.
SpaceX's Crew-5 astronaut launch amazing photos
SpaceX's Crew-5 mission for NASA launched toward the International Space Station on Oct. 5, 2022. See photos of the liftoff and the mission here.
Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon
After three years of planning, five expeditions and a two-week trek through dense jungle, scientists have reached the tallest tree ever found in the Amazon rainforest, a towering specimen the size of a 25-storey building. The giant tree, whose top juts out high above the canopy in the Iratapuru River...
Topological materials become switchable
A donut is not a breakfast roll. Those are two very clearly distinguishable objects: One has a hole, the other does not. In mathematics, the two shapes are said to be topologically different—you cannot transform one into the other by small, continuous deformations. Therefore, the difference between them is robust to perturbations: Even if you knead and bend the bun it still doesn't look like a donut.
Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
Astronomers Discover Rare Pair of Stars with a Short Orbit
Astronomers unveiled an amazing new rare cataclysmic pair of stars. It is also called a stellar binary with a short orbit. National Geographic explained that stars refer to huge celestial bodies consisting mostly of helium and hydrogen. It also noted that it is difficult to determine the number of stars.
Next space station crew launches from Kennedy Space Center on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket
A crew of four is on the way to the International Space Station after launching Wednesday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center. The mission named Crew-5 will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. NASA astronauts Josh...
Researchers discover star being consumed by its smaller, deader neighbor
The Sun might be a solitary star in our solar system, but around half of all other stars in the Milky Way are part of binary systems, in which two orbit each other. These can have incredibly fast orbital periods — scientists have found two white dwarfs that take just 5 minutes and 21 seconds to orbit each other. Another binary system is notable for a different reason: one star is feasting on the other.
