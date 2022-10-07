ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

IFLScience

Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky

US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon

After three years of planning, five expeditions and a two-week trek through dense jungle, scientists have reached the tallest tree ever found in the Amazon rainforest, a towering specimen the size of a 25-storey building. The giant tree, whose top juts out high above the canopy in the Iratapuru River...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Topological materials become switchable

A donut is not a breakfast roll. Those are two very clearly distinguishable objects: One has a hole, the other does not. In mathematics, the two shapes are said to be topologically different—you cannot transform one into the other by small, continuous deformations. Therefore, the difference between them is robust to perturbations: Even if you knead and bend the bun it still doesn't look like a donut.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Astronomers Discover Rare Pair of Stars with a Short Orbit

Astronomers unveiled an amazing new rare cataclysmic pair of stars. It is also called a stellar binary with a short orbit. National Geographic explained that stars refer to huge celestial bodies consisting mostly of helium and hydrogen. It also noted that it is difficult to determine the number of stars.
ASTRONOMY
Engadget

Researchers discover star being consumed by its smaller, deader neighbor

Tips to Help You Get the Best Caribbean Cruise Cruise Critic. The Sun might be a solitary star in our solar system, but around half of all other stars in the Milky Way are part of binary systems, in which two orbit each other. These can have incredibly fast orbital periods — scientists have found two white dwarfs that take just 5 minutes and 21 seconds to orbit each other. Another binary system is notable for a different reason: one star is feasting on the other.
ASTRONOMY

