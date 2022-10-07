Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Much Each Medicare Plan Will Cost in 2023
Many Social Security retirees also claim Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65.
activebeat.com
5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023
Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
moneytalksnews.com
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
Got This Medicare Notice In the Mail? Make Sure to Pay Attention
You don't want to write it off as junk mail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare
Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
CNET
How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans
Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers for plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. Experts say shoppers should exercise caution, because they might find better coverage at a relatively small monthly cost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
What Dental Coverage Is Available With Medicare?
Have you ever asked yourself the question: what dental coverage is available with Medicare? We have the answer.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
CNET
Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive
Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
10 States That Receive the Least Social Security
The average Social Security beneficiary received $1,657 in monthly benefits as of January 2022. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for...
SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now
People who receive food stamps have gotten a boost in their monthly allotment. Effective Oct. 1, monthly benefits went up 12.5% because of inflation, CNN reported. However, groceries are about 13.5% higher on average for the year ending in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The levels are...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage premiums to decrease
Medicare Advantage premiums will decrease for 2023, CMS said Sept. 29, continuing a trend in slight cost reductions for next year across Medicare services. The average monthly Medicare Advantage premium is projected to be $18 for 2023, down from $19.52 in 2022, according to a news release. Premiums are also...
Motley Fool
Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
Social Security COLAs are determined by the increase in average inflation in Q3 of the current year compared to Q3 of the previous year. If inflation jumps in September as much as the biggest single-month increase ever, the 2023 COLA still won't be as high as some have predicted. A...
CNET
Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced
Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
beckerspayer.com
Rates of Medicare Advantage turnover may be higher than previously thought: Study
Around 16 percent of Medicare Advantage enrollees switch insurance after one year of enrollment, a new study in the American Journal of Managed Care found. Using CMS data, researchers from Harvard University and the University of Michigan tracked new Medicare Advantage enrollees from 2012 to 2017. Nearly half of Medicare Advantage enrollees switched insurers by their fifth year of enrollment, the study, published Oct. 4, found.
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
52K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 5