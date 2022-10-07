Read full article on original website
Bills, Cowboys, Ravens among Week 5's top NFL Twitter trolls
From historic blowouts to surprising upsets and more, Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season has been one for the books. The first took place in London, as the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers faced off for the first game of the day. Green Bay's international debut was...
NFL・
Henry To'oTo'o excited to 'uphold legacy of Alabama football' against Tennessee, his former team
Few can better understand the third Saturday in October rivalry between Alabama football and Tennessee better than Henry To'oTo'o. He played his first two seasons of college football with the Vols before transferring to the Crimson Tide prior to the 2021 season. To'oTo'o is set to make his return to Neyland Stadium...
NFL Week 5: Best fashion from around the league
Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos got things started on Thursday. The New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers in the latest edition of the league's international series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning. On American soil, divisional battles are aplenty, with six such matchups this weekend.
NFL・
Browns acquire linebacker Deion Jones in trade with Falcons
CLEVELAND — Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, the Cleveland Browns acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Cleveland sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick in two years. Jones opened the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. And while he hasn't played in the regular season, he's expected to be ready soon and the Browns need help. On Sunday, they gave up 238 yards rushing and lost 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers, who came in as the NFL's worst rushing team. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler gained a career-high 173 yards, getting 10.8 yards a carry.
Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery set to play Sunday
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomeryis active for Sunday's gameagainst the Minnesota Vikings. Montgomery, who had beenlisted as questionable due to an ankle injury, returned to practice Thursday after being held out of last Sunday's loss to the New York Giants with ankle and knee injuries he suffered in Week 3.
