Apparel

Kim Kardashian
Skims
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Cone-Bra Gown Plunges Down to Her Waistline

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out most recently on Sept. 29 for Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli SS23 RTW presentation in a plunging, royal-blue velvet gown. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and mom of two coordinated the formfitting, floor-length number with a thick choker necklace affixed to an oversize heart pendant, further complementing the textural mood with an ornate purse that featured gold hardware and the brand's teeth-stud earrings. Jenner wore shiny black patent pumps, and Jesus Guerrero set her dark hair into a swirling updo. Her makeup, by Ariel Tejada, included brown, smoky shadow, a sweeping cat eye, a cherry-red lip, and pink blush. She finished the moment with a nude supermodel nails so as not to distract from the rest of her standout accoutrements.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers

Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
