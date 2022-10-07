ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Kitten found with bowl stuck on its head in Fall River

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 6-month-old kitten received some much-needed help in Fall River this week.

The kitten, now named Buzz Lightyear, was found with a glass bowl on its head on Danforth Street by a resident, according to the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Boston.

Buzz was seen wandering the street and was eventually caught by using a drop tarp. Even though she couldn’t smell with the jar on her head, ARL’s Field Services agent was able to lure her siblings into the trap and she followed out of curiosity.

The bowl was removed from Buzz’s head and brought to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

“Although the kitten was a bit dirty from living on the streets, ARL’s shelter medicine determined she was in good health, and proceeded to provide the kitten with vaccines and spay surgery,” the ARL said in a news release.

Buzz is still learning to trust humans so she is not yet available for adoption.

“Additionally, while rescuing the kitten, ARL was able to identify a previously unknown cat colony, and will begin trapping the other cats in the colony to provide medical treatment, spay/neuter surgery, and assess behavior to possibly place other cats from the colony into loving homes,” the ARL added.

