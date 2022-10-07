Read full article on original website
Related
kprl.com
School Board Appointees 10.07.2022
We mentioned earlier this week that the Paso Robles school board appointed Retired Marine Colonel Kenney Enney to fill a vacant seat on the school board. Atascadero school board also made an appointment. Matt Pennon appointed to fill a vacancy created when Mary Kay Mills resigned in September. Pennon was chosen from a field of nine candidates.
Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade will return for 92nd year
Downtown Paso Robles will be blocked off on Saturday as the Pioneer Day Parade returns to the city for its 92nd year.
kprl.com
Candidates Forum 10.07.2022
A school board candidates forum in Atascadero last night, held at the republican headquarters. Dan Hathaway, Rebecca Koznek, Scott Staton and Denise McGrew Kane. And one candidate for Templeton school board: Jenifer Greniger. They talked about reading, writing, math and the real issues facing local education today. How to deal...
Hundreds turned out to see classic steam engine visit San Luis Obispo
The art deco Pacific Daylight locomotive is still in operation today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2
On Sept. 26, Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Atascadero for grand theft: money/labor/property and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 26, Christopher Riley Fields, 34, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at 9522 El Camino Real for failure to appear after...
Della’s celebrates one year in downtown Paso Robles
New restaurant marks the occasion with an expanded dinner menu. – Della’s, a downtown Paso Robles restaurant offering dinner, wood-fired pizza, California cocktails, and a specialty gin bar, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary. Established in 2021 by Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly, owners of The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar,...
New Times
LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO
Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
One injured in stabbing near Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night
Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one injured and bystanders running from the scene on 13th and Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night. The post One injured in stabbing near Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED PEOPLE
kion546.com
Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
Celebration of life planned for longtime Central Coast chiropractor
A Celebration of life is taking place this weekend for a longtime Central Coast chiropractor who passed away.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $593,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.
kprl.com
North County Weather 10.07.2022
Sunny and warmer today in the north county. Highs near 95 in Paso Robles. 91 in Atascadero. Westerly winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 54. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 94 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
calcoastnews.com
Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park
A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 26, 2022. 18:16— Leticia Alexandra...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the decrease in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the last week to $361. That’s $118 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $379. In the past...
Runaway Atascadero teenager is safely located and returned home
“I am trying to build a relationship with him, a very positive one, to bring him home,” his mother said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SLO County runner to compete in ‘world’s toughest race’ — 126 miles through the Himalayas
The ultra-marathon Snowman Race reaches elevations up to 18,000 feet and lasts five days.
Overnight road work begins Sunday in Paso Robles
All work will be done between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. – The City of Paso Robles has scheduled its annual pavement striping, with all work being done at night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9. The project should take three to...
1 person found dead in fire in Nipomo
A vehicle parked in the garage of a home caught on fire in Nipomo Friday afternoon. Fire crews are working to contain the fire.
New Times
SLO County makes private rural camping and RV parking top priorities
San Luis Obispo County planning officials say that not one county in California has passed an ordinance to address the rise in private rural campgrounds and overnight parking sites popularized by apps like Hipcamp and Harvest Host. But on Oct. 4, the SLO County Board of Supervisors gave its staff...
Comments / 0