ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kprl.com

School Board Appointees 10.07.2022

We mentioned earlier this week that the Paso Robles school board appointed Retired Marine Colonel Kenney Enney to fill a vacant seat on the school board. Atascadero school board also made an appointment. Matt Pennon appointed to fill a vacancy created when Mary Kay Mills resigned in September. Pennon was chosen from a field of nine candidates.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Candidates Forum 10.07.2022

A school board candidates forum in Atascadero last night, held at the republican headquarters. Dan Hathaway, Rebecca Koznek, Scott Staton and Denise McGrew Kane. And one candidate for Templeton school board: Jenifer Greniger. They talked about reading, writing, math and the real issues facing local education today. How to deal...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
State
Wyoming State
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

On Sept. 26, Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Atascadero for grand theft: money/labor/property and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 26, Christopher Riley Fields, 34, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at 9522 El Camino Real for failure to appear after...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO

Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
kion546.com

Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
GREENFIELD, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $593,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 10.07.2022

Sunny and warmer today in the north county. Highs near 95 in Paso Robles. 91 in Atascadero. Westerly winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 54. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 94 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Parade#Bbq
calcoastnews.com

Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park

A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 26, 2022. 18:16— Leticia Alexandra...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy