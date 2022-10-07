ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Game Recap: Taysom Hill’s Huge Day Helps Saints Get Win Over Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints got a big win at home against the Seahawks, improving to 2-3 on the young season. A heavy dose of Taysom Hill was key in seeing New Orleans getting past Seattle. There are still a lot of things to cleanup for this team, and the health certainly is a focal point as two key players went down during the course of the game. However, we get to talk about a win for the Saints this week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Friday Injury Report: Defense Will be Without Three Starters

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans defense will be shorthanded Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Five members of that unit, including three starters, were ruled out Friday because of injuries. Two others are questionable. All of them are linebackers and defensive backs. Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and inside linebacker Zach...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Giants Stun Packers 27-22 in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers waited a long time to go to London. Coach Matt LaFleur never wants to return. The Packers were stunned by the New York Giants on Sunday, 27-22. Green Bay’s supposedly powerful defense was routed during the second half and Aaron Rodgers bad back-to-back passes deflected at the line in the final moments.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs

Matt Eberflus told players the plain truth about the NFL after Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's going to be this way in the NFL on a week-to-week basis and they need to find ways to win. The offense and defense both had hands in finding ways to...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to get their first victory last week, but it will be another challenge altogether to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Monday night. The Raiders (1-3) can't afford to be anywhere else than at their best against the Chiefs (3-1), and we have the keys to how they can get that much-needed victory.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Colin Cowherd Has A Theory On Why Tom Brady Isn't Retiring

Tom Brady has nothing left to prove in his NFL career. But for some reason, he simply won't retire. FS1's Colin Cowherd thinks he knows why.  Earlier this week, Brady made a stunning admission about play in the NFL right now. In short, he thinks a lot of "poor quality of football" is being ...
Centre Daily

Commanders Lose vs. Titans: 3 Takeaways From Washington’s 4th Straight Loss

As a pass interference call moved the Washington Commanders to the Tennessee Titans’ two-yard line, their three-game losing streak appeared to be near its end. Ultimately, that wouldn’t be the case as, after two incomplete passes, quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the goal line by David Long and Tennessee hung on to win 21-17.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer attends NBA practice

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer might have picked up some last-minute pointers from the sport's highest level over the weekend before embarking on his first trek leading the Blue Devils from the bench. According to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang, the 35-year-old Scheyer was a guest spectator at...
DURHAM, NC
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers Live on 10/09

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers. Disclosure:...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown

First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Everything Josh McDaniels said After Raiders Down Broncos

HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels got the first win of his tenure for the Las Vegas Raiders when he downed his old team the Denver Broncos. As you can imagine, after starting 0-3 the Silver and Blacks headman is all smiles. You can watch the entire press conference, and read the transcript...
DENVER, CO

