Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady Weighs in on Controversial Roughing the Passer Call vs. Atlanta Falcons
Although he has a massive role in determining the outcome of each game the Bucs play, Tom Brady can't control the officials, or so he claims.
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday.
Centre Daily
Falcons Offense Stagnant as Buccaneers Hold Commanding Halftime Lead
The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their battle for sole possession of first place in the NFC South on a slow note, but one team began to take hold - late, as Tampa Bay enters the locker room with a 13-0 lead over Atlanta after the first half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
Game Recap: Taysom Hill’s Huge Day Helps Saints Get Win Over Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints got a big win at home against the Seahawks, improving to 2-3 on the young season. A heavy dose of Taysom Hill was key in seeing New Orleans getting past Seattle. There are still a lot of things to cleanup for this team, and the health certainly is a focal point as two key players went down during the course of the game. However, we get to talk about a win for the Saints this week.
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Defense Will be Without Three Starters
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans defense will be shorthanded Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Five members of that unit, including three starters, were ruled out Friday because of injuries. Two others are questionable. All of them are linebackers and defensive backs. Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and inside linebacker Zach...
Centre Daily
Giants Stun Packers 27-22 in London
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers waited a long time to go to London. Coach Matt LaFleur never wants to return. The Packers were stunned by the New York Giants on Sunday, 27-22. Green Bay’s supposedly powerful defense was routed during the second half and Aaron Rodgers bad back-to-back passes deflected at the line in the final moments.
Centre Daily
Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs
Matt Eberflus told players the plain truth about the NFL after Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's going to be this way in the NFL on a week-to-week basis and they need to find ways to win. The offense and defense both had hands in finding ways to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders were able to get their first victory last week, but it will be another challenge altogether to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Monday night. The Raiders (1-3) can't afford to be anywhere else than at their best against the Chiefs (3-1), and we have the keys to how they can get that much-needed victory.
Centre Daily
Cameron Dicker Lives up to Seventh-Grade Science Teacher’s Nickname
The nickname was so obvious but, who knows, maybe it never would have happened until his seventh-grade science teacher, Mr. Gonzalez, - or, as Cameron Dicker called him, Mr. G - dubbed him ‘Dicker the Kicker.’. it's fitting because Dicker, who is 22, still looks like he's in seventh...
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills Over Steelers: ‘We Got Smashed!’ Says Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin
Somebody was trying to be nice. But after the Buffalo Bills demolished his Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's 38-3 win, coach Mike Tomlin was in no mood for "nice.''. "Satisfied with the effort?'' Tomlin said, answering a postgame media question with a disbelieving question. "We just got smashed! What are we talking about here, guys?"
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay
A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Odds: Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
Watch out NFC South fans! The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head for the first time this season at Raymond James Stadium as both teams will be looking for a season-defining victory. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Falcons-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be unveiled.
Colin Cowherd Has A Theory On Why Tom Brady Isn't Retiring
Tom Brady has nothing left to prove in his NFL career. But for some reason, he simply won't retire. FS1's Colin Cowherd thinks he knows why. Earlier this week, Brady made a stunning admission about play in the NFL right now. In short, he thinks a lot of "poor quality of football" is being ...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Commanders Lose vs. Titans: 3 Takeaways From Washington’s 4th Straight Loss
As a pass interference call moved the Washington Commanders to the Tennessee Titans’ two-yard line, their three-game losing streak appeared to be near its end. Ultimately, that wouldn’t be the case as, after two incomplete passes, quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the goal line by David Long and Tennessee hung on to win 21-17.
Centre Daily
Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
Centre Daily
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer attends NBA practice
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer might have picked up some last-minute pointers from the sport's highest level over the weekend before embarking on his first trek leading the Blue Devils from the bench. According to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang, the 35-year-old Scheyer was a guest spectator at...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers Live on 10/09
The Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers. Disclosure:...
Centre Daily
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
Centre Daily
Everything Josh McDaniels said After Raiders Down Broncos
HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels got the first win of his tenure for the Las Vegas Raiders when he downed his old team the Denver Broncos. As you can imagine, after starting 0-3 the Silver and Blacks headman is all smiles. You can watch the entire press conference, and read the transcript...
Comments / 0