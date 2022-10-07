ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Team Friday Week 8 Games & Scores

By Seth Austin, Rhett Baxley
 3 days ago

Week 8 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!

Games

  • Boonville vs. Washington @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Central vs. Castle @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Harrison vs. Mater Dei @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Memorial vs. Vincennes Lincoln @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Reitz vs. Bosse @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills vs. Southridge @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Jasper vs. North @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Mount Vernon vs. North Posey @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Princeton vs. Gibson Southern @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Tecumseh vs. Tell City @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Henderson County vs. Apollo @ 6:00 p.m.
  • Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Logan County @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Ohio County vs. Marion County @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Albion vs. Christopher @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Eldorado vs. Carmi @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Paris vs. Mt. Carmel @ 7:00 p.m.

Scores

Boonville 54
Washington 8
Final
Central 0
Castle 46
Final
Harrison 7
Mater Dei 35
Final
Memorial 28
Vincennes Lincoln 10
Final
Reitz 41
Bosse 12
Final
Heritage Hills 7
Southridge 35
Final
Jasper 20
North 10
Final
Mount Vernon 13
North Posey 28
Final
Princeton 0
Gibson Southern 63
Final
Tecumseh 49
Tell City 27
Final
Henderson County 62
Apollo 28
Final
Madisonville-North Hopkins 18
Logan County 35
Final
Ohio County 38
Marion County 20
Final
Albion 7
Christopher 32
Final
Eldorado 8
Carmi 46
Final
Paris 14
Mt. Carmel 47
Final
WEHT/WTVW

Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Did you win? Fall Fest Half Pot winning ticket drawn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The West Side Nut Club has officially drawn the winning ticket for this year’s Fall Festival Half Pot. The winning number is NC-5380161. Saturday morning, the half pot reached a record high topping off at $1,639,870. This year’s total was $100K higher than last year, which also broke records for the […]
LOTTERY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Man ‘joyrides’ stolen truck in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he claimed “joyriding” was not a crime after allegedly stealing a truck from a business parking lot. Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Evansville Police Department officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at Melchiors Trailers. The victim told police he walked outside and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

