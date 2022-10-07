Home Team Friday Week 8 Games & Scores
Week 8 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!
Games
- Boonville vs. Washington @ 6:30 p.m.
- Central vs. Castle @ 7:00 p.m.
- Harrison vs. Mater Dei @ 7:00 p.m.
- Memorial vs. Vincennes Lincoln @ 6:30 p.m.
- Reitz vs. Bosse @ 7:00 p.m.
- Heritage Hills vs. Southridge @ 6:30 p.m.
- Jasper vs. North @ 6:30 p.m.
- Mount Vernon vs. North Posey @ 7:00 p.m.
- Princeton vs. Gibson Southern @ 7:00 p.m.
- Tecumseh vs. Tell City @ 7:00 p.m.
- Henderson County vs. Apollo @ 6:00 p.m.
- Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Logan County @ 6:30 p.m.
- Ohio County vs. Marion County @ 6:30 p.m.
- Albion vs. Christopher @ 7:00 p.m.
- Eldorado vs. Carmi @ 7:00 p.m.
- Paris vs. Mt. Carmel @ 7:00 p.m.
Scores
|Boonville
|54
|Washington
|8
|Final
|Central
|0
|Castle
|46
|Final
|Harrison
|7
|Mater Dei
|35
|Final
|Memorial
|28
|Vincennes Lincoln
|10
|Final
|Reitz
|41
|Bosse
|12
|Final
|Heritage Hills
|7
|Southridge
|35
|Final
|Jasper
|20
|North
|10
|Final
|Mount Vernon
|13
|North Posey
|28
|Final
|Princeton
|0
|Gibson Southern
|63
|Final
|Tecumseh
|49
|Tell City
|27
|Final
|Henderson County
|62
|Apollo
|28
|Final
|Madisonville-North Hopkins
|18
|Logan County
|35
|Final
|Ohio County
|38
|Marion County
|20
|Final
|Albion
|7
|Christopher
|32
|Final
|Eldorado
|8
|Carmi
|46
|Final
|Paris
|14
|Mt. Carmel
|47
|Final
