nationalparkstraveler.org

U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Again Sued Over Mexican Wolf Management Plan

Another lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with claims that the agency has failed to develop a sound management plan for recovering Mexican gray wolves, an endangered species, in the Southwest. The filing cites many of the same complaints that EarthJustice raised back in July...
eenews.net

California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Final report: Dam breaching 'centerpiece' of restoring Snake River fish populations

Breaching the dams on the lower Snake River is the "centerpiece action" to restoring salmon and steelhead populations, according to a final report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. The White House on Friday, Sept. 30, released the report, "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead." It includes input...
KX News

US Officials seek public comment on Pacific Northwest trail

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are taking a big step involving a 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) hiking trail stretching from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Forest Service is accepting comments through Oct. 30 on a comprehensive plan for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which starts in Glacier National Park in Montana, crosses through northern Idaho and finishes in Olympic National Park in Washington.
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Cobalt Operations opens in the Salmon-Challis National Forest

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Like energy resources of the past, the future will be mined here in the heart of the Salmon challis national forest. Australian-based Jervois Global Ltd. is opening the first primary cobalt mine in the United States in nearly 50 years. Cobalt is one of the most important minerals of the 21 century for its applications in clean energy and military use.
