SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Like energy resources of the past, the future will be mined here in the heart of the Salmon challis national forest. Australian-based Jervois Global Ltd. is opening the first primary cobalt mine in the United States in nearly 50 years. Cobalt is one of the most important minerals of the 21 century for its applications in clean energy and military use.

IDAHO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO