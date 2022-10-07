ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

Midtown Motor celebrates three decades on West Side

Midtown Motor Company this year celebrates 30 years of providing affordable vehicles to families on San Antonio’s West Side. The dealership, at 247 Enrique M. Barrera on San Antonio’s Inner West Side, has recently been upgraded with a new building, which even has a play area for children. Steve Babinsky founded Midtown Motor in 1992 initially as a one-person operation with no onsite credit options. It initially began in another location, but moved to its present site, just a few blocks away, in 1998.
Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
Investigators looking into cause of restaurant fire

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire officials are looking into the cause of a restaurant fire that started Saturday morning. SAFD responded to Sea Island located in the 10300 block of I-10 for a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found the restaurant on fire and quickly put the flames out. There weren't any fires inside of the building.
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
30 Things To Do in Kerrville, TX – Best Attractions, Restaurants, Shopping & more!

Kerrville, Texas can be found nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, right on the banks of the beautiful Guadalupe River, making a great road trip destination, about 30 minutes north of Boerne on I-10. Kerrville has an excellent reputation for friendly people fresh, dry air, and plenty of outdoor relaxation and adventure. If you’re looking for things to do in Kerrville, Texas, we’ve put together a comprehensive and helpful guide below. Keep reading!
Enjoy Comal, Canyon Parks in Canyon Lake Before They Close Oct. 31

Popular Canyon and Comal parks in Canyon Lake will close for the season Oct. 31. Both are managed by the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD), which urges residents and visitors to enjoy both while sunny and mild October days persist. For more information and to see a...
Friends of missing man discover body in underground drainage tunnel

Live Oak – On Sunday morning, a group of friends and family recovered a body in an underground drainage tunnel that they said is 52-year-old Keith Hammond. The Live Oak Police Department considered him as a person of interest in connection with the death of a woman, 50-year-old Laura Briseno, who was found three weeks ago in the same area.
Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds

SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

