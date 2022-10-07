Read full article on original website
Tommy Express brings haunted house car wash to San Antonio this Halloween
Scare your car clean this Halloween.
Midtown Motor celebrates three decades on West Side
Midtown Motor Company this year celebrates 30 years of providing affordable vehicles to families on San Antonio’s West Side. The dealership, at 247 Enrique M. Barrera on San Antonio’s Inner West Side, has recently been upgraded with a new building, which even has a play area for children. Steve Babinsky founded Midtown Motor in 1992 initially as a one-person operation with no onsite credit options. It initially began in another location, but moved to its present site, just a few blocks away, in 1998.
Huge crowds expected for weekend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival
Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in south Bexar County during its two-day run this weekend, according to festival founder Robert Morris. Morris said he wanted to create an event to celebrate a local favorite. No one really knows how Big Red and...
Investigators looking into cause of restaurant fire
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire officials are looking into the cause of a restaurant fire that started Saturday morning. SAFD responded to Sea Island located in the 10300 block of I-10 for a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found the restaurant on fire and quickly put the flames out. There weren't any fires inside of the building.
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
One hospitalized after driver runs red light, crashes on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the North Side has left one person hospitalized after one driver ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. On Saturday, SAPD responded to a crash on the 11500 block of North West Highway near Wurzbach Parkway. Police said a car...
Why some family members are frustrated with Live Oak Police after body was discovered in tunnel
LIVE OAK, Texas — A body was found in an underground drainage tunnel Sunday morning in Live Oak, according to a press release. Live Oak Police received a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased person found at 12400 block of Judson Road. Officers arrived on the...
7-year-old's Go Karts stolen in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 7-year-old New Braunfels boy who dreams of being a Formula One driver as he races his Go Karts is now facing the end of his season after his two competition Go Karts were stolen Wednesday. The two Go Karts were stolen from Hill Country...
5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
Man’s body found in underground drainage tunnel, ID unknown, Live Oak police say
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man’s body was found in an underground drainage tunnel Sunday morning, according to Live Oak police. Now, the Bexar County Medical Examiner is working to identify him. Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to the 12400 block of Judson Road, near I-35, in...
30 Things To Do in Kerrville, TX – Best Attractions, Restaurants, Shopping & more!
Kerrville, Texas can be found nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, right on the banks of the beautiful Guadalupe River, making a great road trip destination, about 30 minutes north of Boerne on I-10. Kerrville has an excellent reputation for friendly people fresh, dry air, and plenty of outdoor relaxation and adventure. If you’re looking for things to do in Kerrville, Texas, we’ve put together a comprehensive and helpful guide below. Keep reading!
The San Antonio Riverwalk’s Halloween Spectacular Is Worth Seeing
There is a magical place during the Halloween season that isn't just Disneyland in California. In fact, one spot that is beautiful during the month of October happens to be in Texas. The place isn't too far from El Paso and a lot of El Pasoans tend to visit when...
Enjoy Comal, Canyon Parks in Canyon Lake Before They Close Oct. 31
Popular Canyon and Comal parks in Canyon Lake will close for the season Oct. 31. Both are managed by the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD), which urges residents and visitors to enjoy both while sunny and mild October days persist. For more information and to see a...
2 drivers killed in head-on, wrong-way crash on North Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers were killed and one passenger was critically injured after a head-on, wrong-way crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. Police said a driver in a...
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
Toyota Field to host inaugural San Antonio Taco and Margarita Festival
The one-day festival will also include live professional wrestling.
Friends of missing man discover body in underground drainage tunnel
Live Oak – On Sunday morning, a group of friends and family recovered a body in an underground drainage tunnel that they said is 52-year-old Keith Hammond. The Live Oak Police Department considered him as a person of interest in connection with the death of a woman, 50-year-old Laura Briseno, who was found three weeks ago in the same area.
We took adorable fall pictures at the San Antonio-area alpaca barn
It's the joy you need in your life right now.
Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds
SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
