ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

Groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for new Aces for Autism campus

By Courtney Layton, Jeannie Jones, Aces for Autism
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKpGA_0iQCmo0500

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Aces for Autism along with local community members and officials will be gathering for a special groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

‘Aces for Autism’ changes family’s life in Greenville

WNCT’s Aces for Autism page

The event will be held to mark the kick‐off of construction of the Ron & Rose Bowen Family Autism Campus, located on Worthington Road in Winterville. The 32,144 square-foot campus will sit on 24 acres of land and will provide treatment, care and educational and recreational space for children and families of Eastern, NC affected by Autism.

The mission of Aces for Autism is to provide doctor‐prescribed, evidenced‐based therapies that
significantly impact the lives of individuals diagnosed with ASD and their families. The vision is to meet family needs with local, expert‐led support in a respectful, loving environment.

Speakers include (in order of appearance):
Kevin Rawls ‐ President & CEO – WIMCO Corp
Aaron Kennedy ‐ Senior Pastor – Open Door Church
Kyle Robinson – Co‐Founder, President & CEO ‐ Aces for Autism
Bobbie Robinson – Co‐Founder, Director of Family and Community Outreach – Aces for Autism
Stephanie Cooke – Director‐Aces for Autism
Trent McGee ‐ President & CEO – Greenville‐Pitt County Chamber of Commerce
Rebecca Caveness – Executive Director – Winterville Chamber of Commerce
Mayor Ricky Hines – Town of Winterville Mayor

To find out more about Aces for Autism, click here to go to their website and click here to access their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Pitt Council on Aging holds annual Fall Fest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 1,000 people came out Sunday to the Pitt Council on Aging’s annual Fall Fest. The Fall Fest included over 70 local vendors, food, entertainment and a raffle contest. Rich Zeck, the executive director for the Council on Aging said events like these are important to raise awareness and funds for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Annual display in Greenville honors local heroes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A display in Greenville that happens annually pays honor to our local heroes. The Greenville Rotary Club is holding its fifth annual Field of Heroes at Town Common. Saturday’s ceremony included the singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and included speakers such as City Councilwoman Monica Daniel and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT Special: Salute to Hispanic Heritage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month with a special devoted to local, state and national stories about the culture and people. Hispanic Heritage is recognized from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It’s a 30-day period honoring the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements here, in our state and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Society
Winterville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
Winterville, NC
Society
City
Winterville, NC
WNCT

Pitt County town hall addresses concerns in local election

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As election day approaches, Pitt County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. along with other partners hosted a town hall meeting on Sunday addressing concerns. “The purpose of this event is to encourage voter engagement in the local, in the state and federal government,” said Christie Davis-Uwah, with Pitt […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Emerge Gallery offers art classes for the fall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are some fun classes for all those with an interest in art. Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s fall classes and workshops will begin the week of October 25. Emerge will have weekly daytime and evening classes for adults in painting, drawing, pottery, mixed media, printmaking and metal design/jewelry. Daytime and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Aces for Autism changes family’s life in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many families are impacted by autism, a developmental disorder that impacts communication and behaviors. As of 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism is found in one in 44 children. That number includes children right here in Greenville. Aces for Autism is a non-profit organization, based here […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worthington#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#The Ron Rose#Eastern#Asd#Wimco Corp#Autism Trent Mcgee
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 7/16, Amal Devon Miller Jr. born to Chasity Brown and Amal Miller. 7/16, Kehlani Necole Moore born to Keyanna Hawkins and Antonio Moore. 7/16, Nia...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Snow Hill Primary: Terrific Kids

Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

National Principals Month celebrated by NC Public Schools

NC Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page. October is National Principals Month. We express our gratitude to North Carolina administrators, including our 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year. We are so grateful for your leadership, now more than ever! You are admired, respected and valued.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
AYDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WNCT

New Bern’s MumFest returns, bigger, better than ever

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – MumFest kicked off in downtown New Bern on Saturday, and organizers said it is bigger and better than ever. “I talked to the hot dog guy, somehow he knows somebody that’s kind of counting people, and there were 22,000 people that had been here or out by 11:45 this morning,” […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Find out all about Blackbeard’s ship at November event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On November 5th, the Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab will be hosting an event that goes over details of “La Concorde,” Blackbeard’s flagship. This event will provide a free guided tour from the conservators for documenting and investigating this ship that also went by “Queen Anne’s Revenge.” The tours will run […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Historical society’s 32nd annual Ghostwalk explores famous firsts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – October is the time to get spooky in New Bern. For three evenings in October, you’ll be able to visit with ghosts of New Bernians from the past.  They’ll tell you about just a few of the famous things that happened in the city. That, and a homage to Miss […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye. A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Forklift Rodeo kicks off in uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Calling all forklift operators! the Forklift Rodeo is back in uptown Greenville. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday and runs to 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza parking lot. Teams of forklift operators from local manufacturing companies will compete in challenges like basketball, bowling and...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 6, 7 & 8

David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served. DARRELL...
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Local girl makes 108 bookbags for students in need

SIMPSON, N.C. (WNCT) — In April, we first told you about a Simpson Girl Scout with Troop 3003. Madison Wallace was behind an effort to collect donations to give to students in need. We have an update on her “School Sacks for Kids” effort. Her mom, Michelle, said Madison collected 108 backpacks to give back […]
SIMPSON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy