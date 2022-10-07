ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Flowers defeats Wise for first time in 14 years

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — In the battle for Prince George’s County, Wise and Flowers delivered one of the games of the year, as the Jaguars took down the Pumas 16-13 in overtime. The win marks Flowers’ first win over Wise in 14 years. “I knew we had it in us to get […]
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
pagevalleynews.com

6-0! Bulldogs take down Falcons, 41-25

WOODSTOCK, Oct. 7 — Only a handful of undefeated teams are still standing in Virginia’s Class 2…and now there is one team standing tall in Region B. In a battle between two unbeatens in the area, the Bulldogs of Luray found a way to pull away from the Falcons of Central in a huge, 41-25, Bull Run District win.
LURAY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Ashburn, VA
Sports
City
Ashburn, VA
Ashburn, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Sports
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offers 2025 G Derek Dixon While on Unofficial Visit

On Saturday, the Pitt basketball staff extended an offer to class-of-2025 guard Derek Dixon out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. Dixon is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays for Team Durant on the Nike circuit. With the offer, Pitt is getting into his recruitment quite early as he only holds five other offers, with just one being a high-major program. Dixon holds offers from George Mason, Bryant, Kansas State, and several others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox5dc.com

Bethesda Row Arts festival returns for 24th year

BETHESDA, Md. - The Bethesda Row Arts Festival returned to downtown Bethesda, Maryland over the weekend. The event, which was being held for the 24th year, featured works of art from more than 165 artists from around the country. The works included paintings, photography, jewelry and sculptures. Of the 165...
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Anderson
thedcpost.com

Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body

As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Falcons#Highschoolsports#Fox 5
fox5dc.com

Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US

WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
recordpatriot.com

Ignoring rules, teachers sneak tough math courses into their school

Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan's Justice High School classes do.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Georgetown Voice

Georgetown reinforces the gender binary, and so does its housing system

Content warning: Discussion of transphobia. Every Hoya deserves to feel at home on the Hilltop. But for many nonbinary and transgender students at Georgetown, gender-affirming living spaces can be hard to access. As it currently stands, Georgetown’s housing system is archaic, inaccessible, and puts transgender and nonbinary students at risk of physical and emotional harm. If Georgetown wants to be inclusive of all students, the university must adopt gender-inclusive housing policies, allowing students to live with others regardless of sex or gender identity.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
mymcmedia.org

Truck Driver Makes a Pit Stop, Goes Home with $27,163

A Montgomery County truck driver made a pit stop last Saturday as he was finishing work. He returned home with a big win. The 33-year-old Silver Spring resident made a stop at the Travel Centers of America in Jessup and went inside for groceries, according to Maryland Lottery officials. Once inside, he decided to try his luck with a computer-animated horse racing game and played the 5, 8, 3, and 11 horses in a Superfecta bet for 10 races.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

The Manhattans back at The Birchmere

Legendary group celebrates 60th anniversary with new member. It’s been a while since R&B legends, The Manhattans, have been able to visit Northern Virginia and play one of the group’s favorite venues, The Birchmere, but on Oct. 9, the golden voice of Gerald Alston will be back. “We’re...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy