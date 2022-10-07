Read full article on original website
Related
Flowers defeats Wise for first time in 14 years
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — In the battle for Prince George’s County, Wise and Flowers delivered one of the games of the year, as the Jaguars took down the Pumas 16-13 in overtime. The win marks Flowers’ first win over Wise in 14 years. “I knew we had it in us to get […]
pagevalleynews.com
6-0! Bulldogs take down Falcons, 41-25
WOODSTOCK, Oct. 7 — Only a handful of undefeated teams are still standing in Virginia’s Class 2…and now there is one team standing tall in Region B. In a battle between two unbeatens in the area, the Bulldogs of Luray found a way to pull away from the Falcons of Central in a huge, 41-25, Bull Run District win.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
fox5dc.com
Friday night lights: Previewing Dunbar vs. Roosevelt
Roosevelt High School and Dunbar High School faced off in a major matchup of high school powers in D.C.! FOX 5's Chad Ricardo was there on Friday night to get a preview.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford, October 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Stafford. The Stafford High School basketball team will have a game with Brooke Point High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. The Freedom High School - Woodbridge basketball team will have a game with Brooke Point High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offers 2025 G Derek Dixon While on Unofficial Visit
On Saturday, the Pitt basketball staff extended an offer to class-of-2025 guard Derek Dixon out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. Dixon is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays for Team Durant on the Nike circuit. With the offer, Pitt is getting into his recruitment quite early as he only holds five other offers, with just one being a high-major program. Dixon holds offers from George Mason, Bryant, Kansas State, and several others.
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge's 112 points most by a Virginia public high school since 1967
Freedom-Woodbridge’s point total in Friday’s 112-16 win over visiting Colgan ranks fifth all-time in state history and is the most points ever scored by a Prince William County high school program, according to the Virginia High School League record book. It's the highest total by a Virginia public...
fox5dc.com
Bethesda Row Arts festival returns for 24th year
BETHESDA, Md. - The Bethesda Row Arts Festival returned to downtown Bethesda, Maryland over the weekend. The event, which was being held for the 24th year, featured works of art from more than 165 artists from around the country. The works included paintings, photography, jewelry and sculptures. Of the 165...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
Freedom-Woodbridge coach says team didn’t run up score in their 112 to 16 victory
On Friday night, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles beat the Colgan Sharks by a whopping 112 to 16. In that game, they also scored more points than any other Virginia high school football team in at least 50 years. After accusations the Eagles unnecessarily ran up their score, coach Daryl Overton says...
Undefeated teams will battle Saturday in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Playoff implications and bragging rights are on the line in Prince George’s County on Saturday. Two of DC News Now’s top 10 teams – No. 8 Wise and No. 9 Flowers, will face off at Wise at 2 p.m. “It is going to be the biggest game […]
thedcpost.com
Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body
As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
fox5dc.com
Checking out the fun Fall activities at Reston Farm Garden Market
Fall is officially here! So what better way to kick off your favorite seasonal festivities than with a visit to the Reston Farm Garden Market. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the market to get a preview of all the fun Fall activities it offers!
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US
WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
recordpatriot.com
Ignoring rules, teachers sneak tough math courses into their school
Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan's Justice High School classes do.
Georgetown Voice
Georgetown reinforces the gender binary, and so does its housing system
Content warning: Discussion of transphobia. Every Hoya deserves to feel at home on the Hilltop. But for many nonbinary and transgender students at Georgetown, gender-affirming living spaces can be hard to access. As it currently stands, Georgetown’s housing system is archaic, inaccessible, and puts transgender and nonbinary students at risk of physical and emotional harm. If Georgetown wants to be inclusive of all students, the university must adopt gender-inclusive housing policies, allowing students to live with others regardless of sex or gender identity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymcmedia.org
Truck Driver Makes a Pit Stop, Goes Home with $27,163
A Montgomery County truck driver made a pit stop last Saturday as he was finishing work. He returned home with a big win. The 33-year-old Silver Spring resident made a stop at the Travel Centers of America in Jessup and went inside for groceries, according to Maryland Lottery officials. Once inside, he decided to try his luck with a computer-animated horse racing game and played the 5, 8, 3, and 11 horses in a Superfecta bet for 10 races.
exoticspotter.com
Rolls-Royce Phantom | Spotted in Potomac, Maryland
New phantom in Potomac, I saw tons of cool cars today. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
Fairfax Times
The Manhattans back at The Birchmere
Legendary group celebrates 60th anniversary with new member. It’s been a while since R&B legends, The Manhattans, have been able to visit Northern Virginia and play one of the group’s favorite venues, The Birchmere, but on Oct. 9, the golden voice of Gerald Alston will be back. “We’re...
Comments / 0