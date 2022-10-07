ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

kprl.com

School Board Appointees 10.07.2022

We mentioned earlier this week that the Paso Robles school board appointed Retired Marine Colonel Kenney Enney to fill a vacant seat on the school board. Atascadero school board also made an appointment. Matt Pennon appointed to fill a vacancy created when Mary Kay Mills resigned in September. Pennon was chosen from a field of nine candidates.
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance

An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park

A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 19 to 25

On Sept. 19, Bradley John Meredith, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for a warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Sept. 21, Mario E. Cabrerasalazar, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship. On Sept. 21, Brandon James Holder, 30, of Templeton, was...
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $593,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.
SANTA MARIA, CA
New Times

Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County

Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles officers follow trail of blood, find stabbing victim

Paso Robles police officers followed a trail of blood through the downtown area on Friday night in an attempt to find a stabbing victim. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street. The caller also reported an assailant stabbed another man. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 10.07.2022

Sunny and warmer today in the north county. Highs near 95 in Paso Robles. 91 in Atascadero. Westerly winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 54. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 94 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15...
PASO ROBLES, CA

