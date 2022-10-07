Read full article on original website
KEYT
Meet the Santa Maria City Council District 3 candidates: Gloria Soto and Steven Funkhouser
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – There are four candidates on the ballot for Santa Maria City Council in next month's election. News Channel reporter Keith Carls spoke with the two candidates running for the District 3 seat. Gloria Soto is seeking a second term on the Santa Maria City Council...
kprl.com
School Board Appointees 10.07.2022
We mentioned earlier this week that the Paso Robles school board appointed Retired Marine Colonel Kenney Enney to fill a vacant seat on the school board. Atascadero school board also made an appointment. Matt Pennon appointed to fill a vacancy created when Mary Kay Mills resigned in September. Pennon was chosen from a field of nine candidates.
Lompoc Record
Foley sworn in Friday as Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge
Stephen P. Foley was sworn in Friday afternoon as the newest member of the Santa Barbara Superior Court Bench by Presiding Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen in Department 9 of the courthouse in Santa Maria. Foley, 51, a resident of Los Olivos, was appointed earlier that day by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
syvnews.com
Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance
An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
calcoastnews.com
Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park
A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
KEYT
Lompoc no longer releasing names of code enforcement violation reporters
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced on Thursday that it will no longer be reporting any names or other identifying information for those who report code enforcement violation suspects, except in the event that the complaint becomes a part of a civil or criminal case. The change...
New Times
SLO County makes private rural camping and RV parking top priorities
San Luis Obispo County planning officials say that not one county in California has passed an ordinance to address the rise in private rural campgrounds and overnight parking sites popularized by apps like Hipcamp and Harvest Host. But on Oct. 4, the SLO County Board of Supervisors gave its staff...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the decrease in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the last week to $361. That’s $118 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $379. In the past...
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 19 to 25
On Sept. 19, Bradley John Meredith, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for a warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Sept. 21, Mario E. Cabrerasalazar, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship. On Sept. 21, Brandon James Holder, 30, of Templeton, was...
Fillmore Elementary School goes on lockdown
Fillmore Elementary School in Lompoc went into campus-wide lockdown Friday. District officials received information from the Lompoc Police Department that led the school to lockdown.
One injured in stabbing near Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night
Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one injured and bystanders running from the scene on 13th and Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night. The post One injured in stabbing near Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $593,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.
Arroyo Grande Village adorned with purple ribbons as Kristin Smart verdicts near
The ribbons are tied to lampposts, street signs and even City Hall’s sign by the Arroyo Grande Village Association.
One person dead from garage fire in Nipomo
Firefighters responded to a garage fire that killed one person in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County. The post One person dead from garage fire in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Unique paintings mysteriously stolen on Central Coast in 2021 just as mysteriously reappear
She’s a painter with a unique vision. "I have a project called One Artist, Five Oceans where I have sailed, and painted every ocean on the planet," said Danielle Eubank. She traveled the globe, painting the world’s oceans as her way of showing their beauty, as well as the ways they are being impacted by climate change.
New Times
Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County
Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
This elected official can’t find a place to live in his own SLO County town
“I love this town. … This community has done so much for me. I’m not leaving,” he said.
SLO County runner to compete in ‘world’s toughest race’ — 126 miles through the Himalayas
The ultra-marathon Snowman Race reaches elevations up to 18,000 feet and lasts five days.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles officers follow trail of blood, find stabbing victim
Paso Robles police officers followed a trail of blood through the downtown area on Friday night in an attempt to find a stabbing victim. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street. The caller also reported an assailant stabbed another man. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene.
kprl.com
North County Weather 10.07.2022
Sunny and warmer today in the north county. Highs near 95 in Paso Robles. 91 in Atascadero. Westerly winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 54. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 94 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15...
