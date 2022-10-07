ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

KRQE News 13

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta Park sees second shelter-in-place in two days

Balloon Fiesta Park faced the second straight shelter in place at Saturday night's balloon glow. KOAT was on the scene when the first shelter-in-place was called on Friday night. There were around 50,000 people at Balloon Fiesta Park on Friday night for the glow. In minutes, the park turned into chaos as tens of thousands of people rushed to get out as soon as possible.
KOAT 7

Live updates for the last day of 50th Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Today is the last day for the 50th Balloon Fiesta, it hopes to kick off its first mass ascension in three days after weather has plagued Friday and Saturday's ascension. Traffic is already backed up headed into Balloon Fiesta Park before 5:30 a.m. The mass ascension...
KRQE News 13

Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
KRQE News 13

2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
KRQE News 13

Showers end overnight, fog develops east

Unseasonably cool temperatures, overcast skies, and steady rain. That’s been the consistent weather story the past week! Highs today were more typical of early November with temps only reaching 62° for Albuquerque, 53° in Santa Fe, and only 50° in Las Vegas. The steady soaking rain hung around central NM most of the day, bringing some heavier totals for the Sandia/Manzano Mountains. Otherwise, Ruidoso and Las Vegas airports collected almost 3″ of rain for the week.
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
KOAT 7

Balloon glow canceled for Saturday

Saturday's Balloon Glow event at Balloon Fiesta Park has been canceled, due to rain in the area. The drone and fireworks show is still set to go on, as scheduled. Officials at Balloon Fiesta Park continue to monitor weather conditions in the area. KOAT will provide updates, regarding the drone and fireworks show, as details are made available.
KRQE News 13

Autopsy confirms Albuquerque teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were at the home […]
KRQE News 13

Giovanni’s Pizzeria to reopen Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque pizzeria is set to reopen in the wake of tragedy. It has been six weeks since Rosario Zito was gunned down during a robbery outside Giovanni’s, the restaurant he owned on San Pedro and Kathryn. Zito was a beloved staple of the neighborhood...
