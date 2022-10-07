Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Travel Oregon and the state’s federally recognized tribes collaborate on guide featuring events throughout Oregon
Travel Oregon partnered with the state’s nine federally recognized tribes to create the “Travel Guide to Oregon Indian Country.” The guide features descriptions and locations of tribal museums, events and activities open to the public throughout the state. “We really kind of dove into this with both...
Oregon leaders wanted 40-40-20 by 2025. What does it mean and how close are we?
The year was 2011. Oregon’s high school graduation rate was among the lowest in the country - only 68% of students in the Class of 2011 earned high school diplomas. The state’s policymakers responded by aiming for perfection. Oregon lawmakers approved an ambitious, long-term graduation goal in 2011,...
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
Sadé DuBoise on painting Black women against Oregon landscapes
Following the murder of George Floyd, Portland painter Sadé DuBoise was inspired to create a series of social justice posters to hand out at the protests in and around Portland. “When Black people see another Black person shot or killed from police brutality, it does something to us. It...
Transgender people are often misgendered on Oregon death certificates
According to a new report, more than half of the transgender and non-binary people whose deaths were investigated by the medical examiner over the last 10 years were misgendered on their death certificates. This erasure can be painful for families. It can also have monetary consequences. Death certificates are used for reporting a region’s vital statistics, which can influence the allocation of federal and state resources. Kim Repp, Chief epidemiologist for Washington County, was a co-author on the report. She joins us to explain.
New study finds large gaps in services for substance use disorder treatment in Oregon
A new study found a nearly 50 percent gap in services for substance use disorder treatment, prevention, recovery and harm reduction in Oregon. Researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health surveyed more than 160 organizations across the state to help quantify the service gaps, which also included barriers to culturally relevant care. For example, fewer than one in five of the organizations surveyed were able to provide services tailored to the LGBTQIA+ community, and one in four of the organizations could not offer any language interpretation services for clients. Joining us to discuss the findings is Katie Lenahan, the study’s lead author and a research project manager at the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health.
Portland looks for firm to lead ‘truth and reconciliation’ process with police bureau
The city of Portland is requesting proposals from outside groups to oversee a long-awaited truth and reconciliation commission addressing the Portland Police Bureau’s historic mistreatment of communities of color. The request for proposals comes more than a year after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler endorsed a plan put together by...
Portland rapper Cool Nutz inducted in Oregon Music Hall of Fame
You may not be familiar with the name Terrance Scott. But if you’ve followed Portland music at any point in the last 30 years, you know his pseudonym, Cool Nutz. In honor of his three-decade career of propping up the city’s music scene, primarily as a performer, producer and promoter, Scott is being inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame this weekend.
Fire burning on Larch Mountain in Clark County
Fire crews plan to take to the air Monday to attack a wildfire on Larch Mountain in Clark County, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The Nakia Creek Fire began early Sunday evening near the border of Clark and Skamania counties, reaching 70 acres by 8 p.m. and could be seen from areas around the county.
Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records
Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
Mike Golub, ex-president of business for Portland Timbers and Thorns, resigns from OPB board
An embattled businessman has resigned from Oregon Public Broadcasting’s board of directors. Mike Golub was fired Wednesday from his position as president of business for the Portland Timbers and Thorns, after a report on the National Women’s Soccer League was released this week. The report by the U.S....
Gresham police shooting at hotel ends with no injuries
Officers with the Gresham Police Department detained an armed man without injury after shooting at him inside the second floor of a hotel. According to police, officers responded the Extended Stay America Suites near Northeast 181st Avenue and Interstate 84 on Thursday morning. Police had received a call that there were bullet holes in the door of room 207.
