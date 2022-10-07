ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research

OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Warm start to the week, storms possible late Tuesday

This is the time of year that our average high is in the upper 60s. However, Mother Nature doesn’t seem to know that because our highs will be in the lower 80s the next couple of days. There’s a storm chance Tuesday night associated with a cold front. After the rain chance, we’ll cool back down for the 2nd half of the week. Looking at that 10 day forecast, we’ll likely stay cool for a while!
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Omaha, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Valley, NE
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Industry
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Envolve’s Vision Van heads through Nebraska for affordable eyecare

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Healthy eyes and the ability to see property are paramount in nearly everything a person does every single day. Some people don’t have the means to make sure their vision is taken care of and that’s where Envolve comes in. Its mobile clinic is now making its way through Nebraska, providing free eyecare to those who are under-insured, or who may not have insurance at all.
LINCOLN, NE
hbsdealer.com

Floor & Decor enters Nebraska

Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Omaha Council Bluffs#Kfab Radio News#Getty Images
WOWT

Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
Sioux City Journal

Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
KETV.com

City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease

The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy