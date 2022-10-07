Read full article on original website
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
Dry weather conditions in Nebraska lead to brush fire in Valley
Dry, windy conditions helped kick up a brush fire west of the Pines Country Club near Valley Tuesday afternoon.
Warm start to the week, storms possible late Tuesday
This is the time of year that our average high is in the upper 60s. However, Mother Nature doesn’t seem to know that because our highs will be in the lower 80s the next couple of days. There’s a storm chance Tuesday night associated with a cold front. After the rain chance, we’ll cool back down for the 2nd half of the week. Looking at that 10 day forecast, we’ll likely stay cool for a while!
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
WOWT
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
Envolve’s Vision Van heads through Nebraska for affordable eyecare
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Healthy eyes and the ability to see property are paramount in nearly everything a person does every single day. Some people don’t have the means to make sure their vision is taken care of and that’s where Envolve comes in. Its mobile clinic is now making its way through Nebraska, providing free eyecare to those who are under-insured, or who may not have insurance at all.
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha’s new skyscraper is set to become the tallest building in Nebraska. The new corporate headquarters will rise to 677 feet, which is 43 feet taller than the First National Bank building - the state’s current tallest building. Mutual of Omaha says...
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
'Definitely pregnant': New Omaha mom nearly dies from unexpected pregnancy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha couple finds out they're pregnant and then have the baby in just 48 hours. Doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to save mom and child. Peyton Stover, 23, thought she was just feeling the effects of her new job. "I'm a first-year teacher....
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
Two people arrested after 30-minute pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol that spanned three counties
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people were arrested Monday after a 30-minute pursuit that spanned three counties, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding westbound on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln, according to authorities. The Nebraska State...
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
