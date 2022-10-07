ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

People

After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
People

She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction

An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Missing 18-year-old believed to be victim of shooting found

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are say that a missing 18-year-old who they believe was the victim of an assault has been located.Authorities say that the St. Paul woman was believed to be the victim in a shooting that happened at about 4 a.m. Monday.Police identified the victim as Hsa Law Yaw Say, and say that she was located Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the leg.Police say that a 911 caller reported shots fired on the 1500 block of Fellows Lane. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting but did not see the victim.According to WCCO's David Schuman, police have someone in custody who they believe to have been the shooter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
BET

Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail

A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane

Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

21-Year-Old Woman Shot After Beating Man at Basketball, Her Family Says

A 21-year-old Dallas woman was fatally shot after beating a man at basketball, her family says. Dallas Police said they responded to a shooting Monday night near a park in Dallas and found Asia Womack on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries at a hospital. Police have not released a motive or a suspect, but her family says the killing stemmed from a heated basketball match. Her mother, Andrea Womack, told Fox4 News that her daughter had been playing pickup basketball Monday evening at a park near her home with a man she’d befriended. There’d been some trash talk, she claimed, and after she won, the man left before returning and allegedly shooting her. Dallas Police did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the case. “Asia loved basketball,” her mother told Fox4 News. “She loved basketball to the point to where she died doing what she loved and she shouldn’t have died that way.”Read it at Fox 4 News
DALLAS, TX
wegotthiscovered.com

Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
People

People

https://people.com/

 https://people.com/

