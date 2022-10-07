Read full article on original website
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Mom Throws 18-Month-Old Baby Off Louisiana Bridge Into the River: Police
Asha Randolph, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, child desertion and obstruction of justice.
She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction
An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
Missing 18-year-old believed to be victim of shooting found
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are say that a missing 18-year-old who they believe was the victim of an assault has been located.Authorities say that the St. Paul woman was believed to be the victim in a shooting that happened at about 4 a.m. Monday.Police identified the victim as Hsa Law Yaw Say, and say that she was located Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the leg.Police say that a 911 caller reported shots fired on the 1500 block of Fellows Lane. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting but did not see the victim.According to WCCO's David Schuman, police have someone in custody who they believe to have been the shooter.
Video Shows Cops Roughed Up Abigail Before She Died by ‘Suicide’ in Jail Cell
A 30-year-old woman from the state of Oaxaca who was arrested and found dead five hours later in her cell was roughed up by a group of women cops, a new video shows. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz on August 19 after having a discussion with her boyfriend that allegedly turned physical.
Horror as five-year-old boy plunges to his death off his house after being chased by a gang of raging monkeys
A FIVE-year-old boy tragically plunged to his death after he was chased by a gang of monkeys. The boy named Nikhil fell from the roof of his house in the village of Jagat, India, when he was attacked by the raging animals. The horror incident happened on Sunday evening in...
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face...
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
Abducted Teen Shot to Death by Police While Fleeing Kidnapper's Car—Sheriff
The alleged abductor was the father of the 15-year-old, according to a police report.
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head. Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York...
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Mom
Ryan Grantham, who appeared on “Riverdale,” received a life sentence for killing his mother in 2020. E! News reports Grantham, 24, was sentenced on September 20 to life with the possibility of parole in 14 years. The court also issued a lifetime firearm ban. BC Prosecution Service told...
Major update in case of missing woman as horrifying new details emerge about her severed foot found on beach
THE severed foot of a missing female fraudster could have drifted 250 miles before it washed up on a beach, an inquest has heard. Melissa Caddick, 49, disappeared from her swanky home in Sydney, Australia, on November 12, 2020, after cops raided the pad. She was facing mammoth fraud charges...
Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail
A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
21-Year-Old Woman Shot After Beating Man at Basketball, Her Family Says
A 21-year-old Dallas woman was fatally shot after beating a man at basketball, her family says. Dallas Police said they responded to a shooting Monday night near a park in Dallas and found Asia Womack on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries at a hospital. Police have not released a motive or a suspect, but her family says the killing stemmed from a heated basketball match. Her mother, Andrea Womack, told Fox4 News that her daughter had been playing pickup basketball Monday evening at a park near her home with a man she’d befriended. There’d been some trash talk, she claimed, and after she won, the man left before returning and allegedly shooting her. Dallas Police did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the case. “Asia loved basketball,” her mother told Fox4 News. “She loved basketball to the point to where she died doing what she loved and she shouldn’t have died that way.”Read it at Fox 4 News
Horror details emerge after parents and their three children are found shot dead at home
AUTHORITIES have identified the family of five found dead at a Maryland home on Friday. The bodies of the Milligan family were discovered by cops after a call to the home. The two adults and three children had suffered from gunshot wounds. A 39-year-old male was identified as Marcus Edward...
American tourist ‘raped on sunbed after being dragged from Mykonos beach bar on Greek holiday’
AN American tourist was allegedly raped on a sunbed after being dragged from a beach bar in Mykonos. The suspect is said to have grabbed the 26-year-old by the hand at a popular bar on the Greek island before forcing her to the beach and attacking her. The woman told...
More than 30, mostly children, dead in a mass shooting at a Thai child care center
Dozens of people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a child care center in northeastern Thailand, authorities said.
Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’
A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
