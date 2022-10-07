A 21-year-old Dallas woman was fatally shot after beating a man at basketball, her family says. Dallas Police said they responded to a shooting Monday night near a park in Dallas and found Asia Womack on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries at a hospital. Police have not released a motive or a suspect, but her family says the killing stemmed from a heated basketball match. Her mother, Andrea Womack, told Fox4 News that her daughter had been playing pickup basketball Monday evening at a park near her home with a man she’d befriended. There’d been some trash talk, she claimed, and after she won, the man left before returning and allegedly shooting her. Dallas Police did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the case. “Asia loved basketball,” her mother told Fox4 News. “She loved basketball to the point to where she died doing what she loved and she shouldn’t have died that way.”Read it at Fox 4 News

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO